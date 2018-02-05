Interactive Brokers And Their Competitors As Investments: An Understanding Today
About: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)
by: Peter F. Way, CFA
Summary
How Interactive Brokers is able to compete so well in a crowded arena; also provided is its likely near-term coming price range as an active investment candidate.
This article also compares the likely coming price ranges of about a dozen industry stocks as forecast by Market-Makers [MMs].
Stocks in the group to avoid or favor.
How well Market-Makers’ forecasts on these stocks have scored in the past.
Introductory note
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) has grown in the 21st century from being an upstart intruder among well-established, well-capitalized competitors to being the cutting-edge investment information technology provider and low-transaction