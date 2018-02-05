The nearly 4 percent drop in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last week, when it reported earnings, is once again perplexing. But even after dismissing the elevated bearish bet against the stock and the higher than average forward P/E, AMD may face some selling pressure. Though the company reported an otherwise stellar quarter, AMD investors will need to wait patiently before the stock resumes its upward trend.

Short-Selling Inches Higher

The short float on AMD stock, at 18.35 percent, rose slightly ahead of the company’s earnings report on Jan. 30. Short interest rose from 167.46 million shares on Dec. 29, 2017 to 175.83 million shares on Jan. 12. But short sellers are not getting much support from analysts. Only two analysts have a “sell” call on AMD. Citigroup’s (C) Christopher Danely set an absurd $7.00 target price on AMD. Morgan Stanley’s (MS) Joseph Moore set an $8 target price. Conversely, Merrill Lynch, Rosenblatt Securities and Argus Research are all bullish, setting at least an $18 price target:

Low Future Earnings

Per simplyWallSt, AMD will make only $0.31 a share in fiscal 2019 based on expectations from 15 analysts:

That would put AMD at a forward P/E of over 40 times. Last week’s bearishness in the overall market also threatens to pull AMD stock with it. When the S&P 500 and Dow Jones fell around 4 percent each, it signaled the markets were becoming risk adverse. The three catalysts hurting the markets were: Bond yields inching towards a 3 percent yield, a cryptocurrency crash, and oil markets weakening.

AMD:

Cryptocurrency Crash

Last week’s $102 billion market cap drop for cryptocurrencies will have a negative impact on the supply-demand dynamics for GPUs made by AMD and Nvidia (NVDA). Samsung’s production of ASICs suitable for cryptocurrency mining will potentially flood the market with an excess supply of hardware. GPUs are now priced at approximately double or more to that of the MSRP. GPUs are in short supplies as a result.

On its conference call, Dr. Lisa Su dismissed the impact crypto had on its GPU business. She estimated that crypto contributed to the mid-single digit percentage of total revenue:

We thought it was about mid-single-digit percentage of our annual revenue, it may be a little bit higher than that, let's call it a point or so, but it's really a lot of our growth is outside of the blockchain market.

Even though markets could bid NVDA and AMD stock lower as cryptocurrency prices fall, both companies are still experiencing strong growth in its GPU business outside of blockchain. AMD’s Vega product line, GPU compute product line, and its supply contract with Apple are all positive developments. Furthermore, shortages in memory components are limiting supplies of GPUs in the marketplace. This problem is across the board and includes not just GDDR5 (used in GPUs) but also with HTM (high bandwidth memory).

As a side note, it is worth noting that the market is not appreciating the supply shortage in memory. Shares of Micron Technologies (MU), which should trade at above $50 a share on P/E multiple expansion, closed closer to the $40 level. Applied Materials (AMAT) will report results on Feb. 14 but the stock fell 11 percent last week. Lam Research (LRCX) reported revenue growing 37% Y/Y on earnings of $4.34 a share. Yet, traders bid the stock lower by 11 percent.

Valuation and Takeaway

AMD is worth at least $17 a share, using finbox.io’s 5Y DCF Growth Exit model. This assumes revenue growth starting at 30 percent in FY 2019 and accelerating by FY 2021. AMD increased its annual revenue by over $1 billion in FY 2017. This translated to 25 percent annual revenue growth:

Looking ahead, double-digit sequential revenue growth will continue as AMD refreshes Ryzen to Ryzen 2, AMD Ryzen mobile gets Radeon Vega graphics, and as AMD supplies GPUs for the Apple’s iMac Pro. Of course, Threadripper and EPYC are still two more positive catalysts for AMD this year and beyond.

