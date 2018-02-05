Sears: Get Out Whilst You Still Can
About: Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLDQ)
by: Pandora Capital
Summary
Comparable sales decrease has accelerated in recent quarters, whilst a stable gross profit margin has been achieved.
SG&A now running at nearly twice the gross profit, making Sears' operations unsustainable even before accounting for its large debt.
The recently announced debt exchange proposal can provide breathing space, but will not turn around its loss-making operations.
We rate SHLD a SELL, and suggest to "get out whilst you still can".
Sears Holdings (SHLD) has experienced a significant deterioration in all major operating and financial metrics. Management has recently proposed a debt exchange which has the potential to reduce cash interest payments and push back bond