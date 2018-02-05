About Amazon's Blowout Earnings Report.
About: Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
by: James Brumley
Summary
The company's cash flow statements don't readily account for equipment bought to support AWS.
Amazon's effective free cash flow is actually negative, and will likely slip deeper into the red.
Future obligations are soaring, and neither revenue nor cash flow may be able to service these costs.
Right on cue, shares of e-commerce giant Amazon.com (AMZN) jumped in response to Thursday's post-close earnings report. The company's top and bottom line both rolled in higher than expected, and the near-$2