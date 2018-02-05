Summary

PayPal's stock price has more than doubled since the IPO.

We identify and assess the drivers of the price appreciation: strategic decisions, strong business performance and a shift in investors' narrative.

We comment on Q4 2017 results and earnings conference call, including the likely impact of eBay's transition to in-house payments intermediation.

We dissect the hypotheses backed in the current stock price and conclude that although there may be still some room for further appreciation, the easy money has been made.