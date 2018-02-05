I'm actually a bit surprised Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) has weakened after last week's fiscal Q2 earnings report. Personally, I didn't think the quarter was that impressive, but Brinker did post a nice beat relative to consensus on the bottom line, even backing out tax reform help, and management tried its best to spin the quarter in a positive manner.

More broadly, this was a turnaround story heading into the quarter - and it's a turnaround story coming out. I wrote back in December that fiscal Q2 and Q3 were key quarters for Brinker, and Q2 at the least keeps hopes alive for another quarter.

Again, I'm not betting on a turnaround myself; I shorted EAT last year, and I remain firmly bearish on the long-term prospects for Chili's, in particular. Q2 does nothing to change my outlook. But the stock is cheap (10.4x the midpoint of FY18 EPS guidance), the yield is 4.2%, and the hopes of a turnaround aren't quite gone just yet - so I can see why some investors might see it differently.

Q2 Earnings

Brinker's Q2 was a bit of a good news/bad news quarter. On the top line, system-wide comparable-restaurant sales fell 1%. But the Maggiano's concept posted a 1.8% increase, thanks to both pricing and mix. International comps for Chili's were positive as well, despite what CEO Wyman Roberts on the Q2 call called "ongoing headwinds in the Middle East". Franchise revenues all told rose 6.3%, mostly due to gift card sales (per the 10-Q), and franchisee sales total rose 1.3% Y/Y based on data from the respective 10-Qs.

So, outside of Chili's, the quarter looks reasonably solid. And Brinker did a nice job on expenses - clearly better than expected, as EPS beat consensus by $0.05 even excluding a $0.10 benefit from a lower tax rate. Restaurant operating margin fell just 20 bps to 14.9%, despite 40 bps of labor deleverage (unsurprisingly given both cost headwinds and the overall negative comp). Maggiano's restaurant-level margins actually improved.

Outside of Chili's, then, the bull case seems to get some support from the quarter. Maggiano's is doing reasonably well, all things considered (although the concept had negative comps the last two years, and -0.1% through the first six months). The international business isn't roaring, but high-margin franchise revenues at least are increasing. If Chili's can stabilize, 10x EPS and ~7x EBITDA looks a bit too cheap for the entire portfolio.

Of course, that's the big 'if' here. Chili's cut its menu by 40% last year in a bid to simplify and improve operations and re-focus on burgers, ribs, and fajitas. And Chili's management believes that move is enough to jumpstart a business that has been struggling for a long time.

On the Q2 call, that management spun the quarter as a step in the right direction, while admitting at the same time the results weren't yet where the company wanted them to be. CFO Joe Taylor highlighted sequential traffic improvements for both businesses. CEO Roberts noted the number of long ticket times had been halved, with "meaningful improvements in our key guest satisfaction metrics." To-go sales are up, and Brinker plans to ramp marketing spend in the second half of FY18 (1H CY18) and to focus on improving lunch, which Roberts admitted in the Q&A was a bit disappointing in the quarter.

To management, Q2 was a step in the right direction. But looking closer, the numbers don't actually support that claim. Comps were better sequentially: -1.5% for Chili's in Q2 against -3.4% in Q1. But the year-prior comparisons were notably easier; in fact, the two-year comp stack in both quarters is basically identical at -4.7%. Traffic is a bit better, but the figures are something close to terrifying for a leveraged business model with a good deal of balance sheet leverage as well. In Q1, traffic declined 12.4% over a two-year period; the figure in Q2 was 10.6%.

That figure alone significantly undercuts any bull case for Chili's. The pace of traffic declines actually is accelerating (the two-year stack for FY16/FY17 was -8.7%, per the 10-K). And as I've pointed out in the past, EPS figures, in particular, seem to suggest only modest weakness of late, with the figure peaking at $3.55 in FY16 before declining to $3.20 last year. But aggressive share repurchases have covered much of the profit weakness: FY18 non-GAAP net income at the midpoint of guidance will be down almost 5% over five years, even with tax help this year.

There's a reason why EAT is one of the most-shorted stocks in the entire market, with 41%+ of the float sold short as of the last report. This is, looking backward, a business in decline. As far as Chili's goes, Q2 doesn't look a whole lot different - and that concept needs to do much, much better in the back half for Brinker to have any hope of reversing that trend.

Can The Trend Reverse - And What Happens If It Doesn't?

To be sure, it would have been unfair, if not outright silly, to expect that Chili's comps were going to magically reverse in the first full quarter with the new menu. Advertising spend actually was down in the quarter, according to the Q2 call, and that will ramp in the second half. Operational improvements, if successful, need to take some time to drive repeat visits and recapture lapsed customers. Roberts admitted lunch was disappointing and said in the Q&A that it would be addressed in Q3.

Chili's also is reinvesting some of the benefits from tax reform: a ~$0.32 benefit to full-year EPS only resulted in the midpoint of EPS guidance increasing $0.17. Some of the benefits are going to employees, including bonuses and an education program. And Chili's also is going to "reimage" every one of its restaurants over the next three years (starting at the beginning of FY19 this summer), citing comp lifts from a smaller program in New England.

All told, it's too early to dismiss the turnaround efforts at Chili's. But increasingly, EAT looks like a straight bet on the success of that turnaround - with Q3 hugely important. At 10x+ EPS, with incremental benefits coming from tax reform in FY19, even modestly positive overall comps and stable profits suggest healthy upside. But if Chili's comps stay negative, 80%+ of EBIT is in long-term decline for a business that is ~3.2x leveraged and 4x+ including $484 million in post-FY18 operating lease commitments. That's not a combination that suggests anything but a return for EAT to $30 - or below.

Valuation

Forced to choose, I'd bet EAT revisits those lows. Again, this is a declining business:

source: author from EAT filings; FY18 figures at the midpoint of guidance

And the reversal here needs to be rather substantial. Again, traffic is down double-digits over two years. Brinker has held the line on expenses as best it can, but labor inflation is not going away and input costs could start rising. Maggiano's can help overall growth, but its contribution will be limited: the concept at the moment accounts for less than 15% of revenue and less than 20% of operating income. Brinker doesn't break out franchise fee margins, but it's likely the profit contribution from that revenue stream is in the same range as that of Maggiano's.

10x EPS might sound cheap - and maybe even cheap enough to withstand even modestly negative trends. But there's $1.36 billion worth of net debt, and a 7.2x EV/EBITDA multiple isn't exactly conservative, particularly given full-year guidance suggests a Y/Y decline of 2-3%.

EAT simply needs Chili's to stabilize - and that means the payoff from the menu changes needs to be soon in Q3 and Q4. Second-half performance looks doubly important because Brinker's guidance, maintained after Q2, looks particularly aggressive. Implied system-wide comps in the second half are positive 2.2% to 4.2%.

From both a short-term and long-term perspective, then, EAT looks like a straight bet on Chili's comps. Another year (the third straight) of missed guidance is going to raise management questions (though I've long since turned sour on leadership here). Any top-line miss almost certainly brings full-year EPS in below guidance as well, which means a second consecutive year of declining net income even with a 9-10% benefit this year from tax reform. Pull FY18 EPS down below the low end of current guidance of $3.42-3.52, keep the 9-10x multiple, and EAT moves to the low 30s or re-tests the $30 levels reached twice last year.

And in that scenario, the narrative can turn even worse. Really, what's left for Brinker to do? The company will have tried and largely failed to turn around Chili's. "Reimaging" spend can help - but given ~5% annual traffic declines, investors likely will see that as putting lipstick on a pig. Brinker already has lost its investment-grade rating; it's not going to able to drive the same repurchases that have cut the share count almost in half over seven years if free cash flow is declining. That will mean the declining net income will be more visible in EPS figures going forward.

But if Chili's can drive some optimism in the back half, the story can change markedly. Some level of comp improvement gives at least of hope of stabilized earnings. Tax reform should add incremental benefits in FY19, per the Q2 call: including the benefit of FICA tax credits, the effective tax rate could drop to 14% to 16%, another 8% benefit next year.

If Brinker can turn Chili's comps positive in the back half, investor attention likely turns to FY19. And something like 13-14x $3.75 in FY19 EPS (assuming zero growth, just some tax help) gets EAT back to $50. Here, too, the narrative changes markedly. The reimaging spend looks like a potential comp driver over the next few years. FY19 EPS numbers are going to show growth even if pre-tax income declines. There's the possibility of deleveraging benefits (though Brinker management seems content with the current leverage ratio) and more confidence in the permanence of Chili's, in particular.

Again, I think the bearish scenario is more likely. Competition remains intense, with even Roberts saying some promotional offers in the space were "pretty amazing, actually, in terms of just the magnitude of the discount and the offer." I continue to believe that a corporate chain restaurant - of any kind - is at a disadvantage in a time when consumers (millennials in particular) are looking for "unique" and "independent". Management too often has been whistling past the graveyard, and it seems simply far too optimistic to suggest that simply cutting ~60 items off the menu is going to reverse a negative trend - in a very strong economy.

Still, for now, Brinker has a chance to prove the bears wrong - and likely pretty sharp upside in the near term if it does so. (A potentially stiff short squeeze could help as well.) And I don't see quite enough upside to a short, particularly with a 10% pullback over the past month. Either way, Q3 is going to be a very important quarter for Brinker. Place your bets accordingly.