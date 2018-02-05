Daimler's Dividend Engine Is On Fire

Summary

Daimler just raised its dividend by an unexpected 12% and currently yields 5%.

The company posted stellar results for financial year 2017 and is on track to repeat that performance in 2018.

Massive future investments into new technologies and new models will put pressure on margins, but long-term investors are richly compensated by a growing and juicy dividend.

Rumor is on that Chinese investor Geely is about to make a significant investment into Daimler and potentially become the single largest stockholder.