Daimler's Dividend Engine Is On Fire
About: Daimler AG (DDAIF), Includes: BMWYY, GELYF
by: Stefan Redlich
Summary
Daimler just raised its dividend by an unexpected 12% and currently yields 5%.
The company posted stellar results for financial year 2017 and is on track to repeat that performance in 2018.
Massive future investments into new technologies and new models will put pressure on margins, but long-term investors are richly compensated by a growing and juicy dividend.
Rumor is on that Chinese investor Geely is about to make a significant investment into Daimler and potentially become the single largest stockholder.
Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) just released record results for FY2017, but the stock price reacted unimpressed and went south on concerns about margin pressure and that it will be tough for Daimler to repeat that