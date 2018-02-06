Zafgen (ZFGN) is a biopharmaceutical company with a drug in phase 2 and another drug likely to enter phase 1 by the end of the year. The company’s previous drug, beloranib, failed due to a toxicity issue. The company’s current pipeline members (Figure 1) work via the same mechanism of action as the failed beloranib, but I think they will prove to be much safer.

Figure 1: ZFGN company pipeline. Little information has been provided about the liver-directed candidate so far. Source: Company website.

Beloranib

ZFGN’s previous drug beloranib was a MetAP2 inhibitor which reduced weight in obese patients and reduced HbA1c (which reflects average blood glucose over intermediate periods of a few months and is elevated in diabetes). The drug also showed impressive weight reductions in Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), a disease where patients suffer from, amongst other symptoms, excessive hunger which can lead to overeating and obesity. Unfortunately, beloranib also caused thrombotic events, such as deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. Pulmonary emboli can be fatal, as was the case with beloranib, so the development of beloranib was ultimately ceased despite the promise of the drug in obesity, diabetes and PWS.

ZGN-1061 has the potential to be a safer drug

ZFGN has made efforts to understand why beloranib sometimes leads to thrombotic events in some patients, and develop a MetAP2 inhibitor that does not suffer from this issue. ZFGN has found that beloranib inhibits the proliferation (division) of vascular endothelial cells (cells which line the inside of blood vessels) and activates a prothrombotic (clot-promoting) response in these endothelial cells following just four hours of exposure. ZGN-1061 is also able to display these activities but only when cells are exposed to sustained concentrations of ZGN-1061 for 24 hours or more. Since ZGN-1061 has a much shorter half-life in humans than beloranib, ZGN-1061 will not likely maintain concentrations high enough in humans for long enough following each dose to cause blood clots.

Figure 2: A summary of data collected on ZGN-1061 and Beloranib. A HUVEC, or human umbilical vein endothelial cell, is a type of cell which has similarities with the vascular endothelial cells found lining the blood vessels elsewhere in humans (not from the umbilical cord). The HUVEC EC 50 is the concentration which results in a 50% inhibition of HUVEC proliferation. Source: Company poster presented at Obesity Week 2017.

ZFGN has not relied only upon preclinical studies in endothelial cells and animals to suggest a reduced risk of pathological clot formation with ZGN-1061. In a phase 1 study of ZGN-1061 the company notes that repeated dosing of ZGN-1061 at three dose levels results in no increases from baseline in D-dimer levels. D-dimer is a serum marker of clotting and can be used to predict thrombotic issues before they arise.

Figure 3: Data from a phase 1 trial of ZGN-1061. Note that while there are differences among groups in baseline D-dimer levels, there does not seem to be any meaningful changes within each group following initiation of therapy, even in the highest dose group. Source: Poster presentation of phase 1 results from the 53rd Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.

The upcoming catalyst

ZFGN announced in September 2017 that it had initiated ZAF-1061-201, a randomized, placebo-controlled phase 2 trial of ZGN-1061 obese or overweight patients with type 2 diabetes. By January 5, 2018, the company had completed enrollment of the trial with 137 patients participating in the trial. The primary efficacy endpoint in the trial is the change in HbA1c at 12 weeks (from baseline, compared to placebo). There are two primary endpoints related to safety based on adverse events but also changes in medication use, vital signs and laboratory evaluations, among others. The trial includes a variety of secondary efficacy endpoints, such as change in body weight and fasting plasma glucose, all of which are looked at for 12 weeks. Given the duration of the trial, and the fact that enrollment was said to be complete as of January 5, allowing 4 weeks for analysis, I believe we could see data by mid to late April. At the time of writing, many patients have likely already completed all or most of 12 weeks of dosing. Beloranib previously resulted in four thrombotic events in a phase 2a, 12-week study called ZAF-201. Had any thrombotic events of severe nature been observed in the phase 2a trial of ZGN-1061 so far, it would probably have been halted given the results seen previously with beloranib. To clarify, I feel ZGN-1061 is likely on a very tight leash. Since the FDA has not initiated a clinical hold, it seems likely that ZGN-1061 is indeed safer than beloranib.

I expect efficacy results from the phase 2 study to be positive since beloranib, the company’s previous MetAP2 inhibitor, yielded marked reductions in HbA1c. It should be noted that ZGN-1061 doesn’t produce the same weight loss as beloranib does, so the same might go for reductions in HbA1c. While a reduction in efficacy is disappointing, it is a worthy trade-off for a potentially safer drug. Beloranib yielded an absolute reduction of 2% HbA1c at 26 weeks (compared to a 0.6% reduction in the placebo group) in a phase 2 trial of severe obesity complicated by type 2 diabetes. The market might not care much about yet another diabetes drug unless it produces better weight loss and HbA1c control than GLP-1R agonists, like Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) semaglutide which represent ZGN-1061’s likely competition in diabetes with obesity. I draw the comparison between ZGN-1061 and GLP-1R agonists because both can be administered subcutaneously. GLP-1R agonists exist in both once daily and once weekly forms whereas ZGN-1061 is administered once every three days. GLP-1R agonists reduce both HbA1c and body weight, and ZGN-1061 will likely be shown to do the same. Unfortunately, NVO is raising the bar even higher with its GLP-1R agonist semaglutide, an orally administered form of which might make it to market in the near future (the subcutaneously administered form is already marketed as Ozempic).

So given the efficacy bar is so high for ZGN-1061, why might I consider ZFGN a long in 2018? Well, if ZGN-1061 indeed proves to be safe, it suggests that ZFGN has indeed nailed down the mechanisms of toxicity/thrombotic effect seen with beloranib and the way to develop a MetAP2 inhibitor without the thrombotic effect. Such a result would also suggest a greater chance of success for ZGN-1258 in PWS and any of the company’s other MetAP2 inhibitors.

ZGN-1258: Potentially more promising than ZGN-1061

ZFGN has not provided much information to date on ZGN-1258 so there is not much to discuss so far.

ZGN-1258 exhibits an expanded ability to act on hunger control centers, in addition to peripheral adipose tissue, differentiating it from ZGN-1061. Based on preclinical studies, the efficacy profile of ZGN-1258 closely aligns with data seen in previous trials with the company’s first MetAP2 inhibitor, but, importantly, the new compound appears to have no activity in endothelial cells in vitro, which is critical to reduce risk of thrombosis and thrombotic events in this patient population. – Comments from ZFGN on ZGN-1258 in the January 5, 2018 press release.

Based on the company’s statements it appears that ZGN-1258 might have beloranib-like efficacy with the safety that ZGN-1061 should have. It appears the greater efficacy is due to penetration of the central nervous system (CNS; hence the reference to “hunger control centers” and the image of the brain next to ZGN-1258 in Figure 1). Certainly, an effect on metabolism in the periphery combined with an effect on appetite in the CNS might yield the efficacy seen with beloranib previously. ZFGN hopes to begin phase 1 development of ZGN-1258 by year end. I can see ZGN-1258 attracting a lot of attention if ZGN-1061 appears safe in its phase 2a diabetes trial. ZGN-1258 might eventually face competition, however, from Rhythm Pharmaceuticals' (RYTM) setmelanotide in the PWS indication. RYTM’s setmelanotide works via a different mechanism of action compared to ZGN-1258, but might also offer appetite and weight reduction in PWS.

Although we have been granted orphan drug designation for setmelanotide in treating PWS, we are not moving directly towards a Phase 3 trial in PWS at this time, but instead will be assessing how to proceed in another Phase 2 trial. - RYTM comments in 10-Q for Q3’17.

Based on RYTM’s comments in the 10-Q and the fact that the company is currently running multiple other trials, it is unclear if RYTM will enter the PWS space. I've written about RYTM recently and I do like the company, but the company currently has its hands full with multiple other clinical trials, so I am glad to see RYTM leaving the PWS space to ZFGN for now.

Figure 4: RYTM company pipeline. Note that setmelanotide is not currently in any trials for PWS despite the mention of PWS as a potential indication for setmelanotide in the 10-Q. Source: RYTM website.

Financial review

ZFGN reported in the January 5 press release that it expected to end 2017 with just over $100 million in cash, equivalents and marketable securities. More exact numbers should come with full-year earnings which were reported early March in 2017 and can probably be expected around the same time this year. Net loss for Q3’17 was $12.6 million. With $100 million in cash at the end of 2017, this suggests there is enough cash for 7 quarters, taking ZFGN into Q4’19. The company’s guidance in the January 5 press release of funds lasting beyond H1’19 is consistent with this. An uptick in R&D expenditure in 2018 is possible as ZGN-1061 moves down the pipeline and ZGN-1258 enters the clinic, meaning cash would run out closer to mid-2019 if no additional funds were secured.

ZFGN has recently struck a $20-million venture debt financing deal with Silicon Valley Bank. The debt matures December 1, 2021, and the interest-only repayment period lasts until March 29, 2019, at which point repayments will obviously kick up quite a bit.

The 10-Q for Q3’17 notes 27,489,457 shares outstanding as of October 31, 2017, corresponding to a market cap of $206.45 million (at the close of $7.51 on February 2, 2018).

Recommendation

I recommend a long in ZFGN commencing immediately as a run-up may be seen throughout February, March and April heading into phase 2 results which I believe will be positive. Even if the potential of ZGN-1061 is perceived as weak in the obesity with diabetes indication by the market, a clean toxicity profile can be seen as derisking the MetAP2 inhibitor based pipeline that ZFGN has. Additional updates on the timeline for data releases might come with full year 2017 earnings in March if not in April with Q1’18.

Risk with worked example of downside

If ZGN-1061 is put on clinical hold due to an increased incidence of adverse events or the phase 2 study fails to impress the market, the stock could trade down very heavily. The percentage downside in ZFGN is limited (but still huge) by the fact that the stock is trading at two times cash. If ZGN-1061 appears no safer than beloranib, then the stock probably would trade near cash. This means the stock could drop about 50-60% from current levels. Compared to the drops of 70-80% often seen when a company with one drug in the clinic fails, this actually represents reduced risk. This is the reality of trading small biotechs around catalysts which I feel most reading this article will probably know well, but it wouldn’t hurt to lay out an example for investors.

An investor buys 100 shares of ZFGN at $7.50 each ($750 total). The phase 2 trial shows ZGN-1061 is toxic just like beloranib. It is now late April 2018 in my example, so ZFGN likely has about $85 million in cash based on the historical burn rate (12.6 million in Q3’17) and year-end 2017 cash of $100 million. With 27.489 million shares outstanding, if ZFGN traded at cash, the share price would be $3.09. The investor with 100 shares would now have $309, having lost $441 or 58.8% of their original investment.

Perhaps what is shown best from this example is that a good entry (at or below $7) makes ZFGN look very attractive since the potential loss would be closer to 50%, which is more tolerable when trading biotech catalysts. The price of ZFGN has been volatile lately and it might be worth waiting for a dip to this level to improve the risk reward of this trade.