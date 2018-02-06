South Korea: Macro-Fiscal Flows And Investment Markets

Going forward, there looks to be more of the same and this tiger economy is being put to sleep.

The current account is much weaker in 2017 than it was in 2016.

The purpose of this report is to see the impact of macro-fiscal flows on investment markets in South Korea.

An assessment of the national accounts was used to assess the macro-fiscal flows.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formula:

GDP = Private Sector Spending [P] + Government Sector Spending [G] + External Sector Spending [X]

These are accounting entities and are true by definition.

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is, and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks: Banks lend more than is repaid in loans. Credit money, also known as inside money. Externally from overseas commerce: Exports bring in more than imports cost. A combination of credit money and state money from overseas. Government spending: More is spent than taxed. State money or high powered money or outside money, it has many names.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative.

The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector, all the while updating our forecast result based on the latest data.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The above charts show that credit growth is positive for 2017 and added some US$23.8B to the private sector or 1.7% of GDP.

The chart above shows the money supply is going up, so the income level in the economy is rising.

The flow of credit adds to the stock of private debt in the economy. The stock of debt is at least 197% of GDP; this is high and puts a cap on how much higher credit growth can go and whether a bull market can develop here fueled by credit creation.

(Source: Professor Steve Keen)

History shows that the private sector tanks at these elevated levels of over 150% of private debt to GDP. Debt service levels absorb so much aggregate demand that real goods and services go unpurchased and a downswing follows.

The table below shows the impact of rate rises on the economy due to the private debt burden.

(Source: Author calculation based on Trading Economics dot com GDP number and Professor Steven Keen private debt numbers)

The central bank interbank rate is 1.64% at present. If home loans are at around 3%, then around 6% of GDP is going to debt service instead of purchasing real goods and services.

A rising interest rate environment will make South Korean banks a sound investment, given the size of the loan book they have been able to amass. Central bank rate rises alone will add significant interest income cash flow.

External Sector

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries and shown in the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also includes capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows the current account is positive and adding to the stock of funds in the private sector.

South Korea has a strong current account. 2017 is an income flow of over US$79B or 5.57% of GDP. This is a drop from last year and a poor trend.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below.

This is the second year running of contractionary government budgeting as the chart above shows. This has worked to lift the unemployment rate by a full 1% as the chart below shows.

Unemployment has been rising since 2014.

The government has been draining the private sector of money all year. The December number is not yet in; however, assuming an average of the previous twelve months the drain is about $US14B or -0.99% of GDP.

This is an extreme change from 2016 and is either an error, though I have checked it over and over again or true. Index Muni estimates the same. The latest 2018 budget talks about increased expenditure, as did the last. However, the expenditure is matched or more than matched by taxes and these undo the expenditure and cause unemployment of resources. There appears to be an Orwellian definition of government spending being used in Korea.

The government is carrying out tough restructuring of government spending by removing a number of unnecessary projects," said Finance Minister Kim. "But we expanded the total amount of budget while improving efficiency at the same time."



To cover the spending hike for next year, the ministry said it plans to issue some 28 trillion won worth of state bonds, unchanged from this year. The fiscal deficit is estimated to mark 1.6 percent of the country's gross domestic product [GDP] next year, compared with 1.7 percent for 2017, while the national debt-GDP ratio will fall 0.1 percentage point to 39.6 percent.

(Source: Yonhap News Agency)

I am not sure about its definition of a deficit, however, for 2016 government budget value chart above shows a clear surplus and not a deficit. 2017 is a larger drain than for 2016.

The actual budget cash flow numbers confirm this too as the table below shows.

(Source: Trading Economics dot com)

"Revenues" taxes are six times higher than spending.

This looks like a classic case of internal devaluation being used to maintain flagging export competitiveness through currency devaluation, and exports are flagging, and unemployment is rising.

Internal devaluation is a euphemism for austerity and is the dampening of domestic aggregate demand through underinvestment, unemployment and high taxation so that demand for imports is less to counteract the upward pressure on the currency from import income. The trouble with this strategy is that it hollows out the domestic economy by letting health, education and infrastructure decline from a lack of government expenditure. Long term this leads to reduced productivity and civil unrest.

The chart below shows the internal devaluation policy is working and has successfully reversed the long-term strengthening of the currency. Unemployment up and currency down. Let us hope this present government will be replaced with a more competent one at the next election.

South Korea is a monetary currency sovereign, and so this surplus result is the destruction of the currency. In effect, Korean export businesses earned foreign income that was converted into the local currency, taxed away and deleted from the national accounts ledger. Vented of like the gas flare on an oil rig. And while the government was collecting its surplus more people joined the unemployed.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upward, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation. However, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a deficit with a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector trades with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upward, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

GDP = Private Sector spending + Government Sector spending + External Sector spending

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall.

Conclusion, Summary, and Recommendation

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] Government Sector [G] External Sector [X] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 0.9% -0.8% 7% 8.7% 2017 1.7%* -0.99%* 5.57%* 6.28%* 2018# 1%# -1%# 5%# 5%#

*Estimate until actual figures are reported.

#Forecast based on present trends and plans.

The result is not a good one and shows fiscal flows reversing from a worsening current account surplus and the government taxing money out of the private sector even though there is rising unemployment.

Private credit creation is positive - however, is most probably the result of households and businesses going into deficit (debt) to make up for the government surplus. The rising unemployment trend supports this conclusion as well.

South Korea has been a good investment this last year, and I have been lauding its worth in several articles:

1. Up 23% In 12 Months, South Korea ETFs Are A Buy

2. South Korea Has Some Of The Highest Fiscal Flows In The World

3. South Korea's Current Account Surplus Added USD 7.01 Billion In June Of 2017 To The Economy

The chart below shows how the stock market has developed, and if one had invested what I first recommended the ETF one would have received a 34% capital gain and a 2.94% dividend.

Personally, I only invest in countries with macro-fiscal flows over eight percent and South Korea has fallen below this threshold and I will be selling my position this week.

An investor wishing to have exposure to the Korean stock exchange and currency can do so via the following ETFs:

(EWY) iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (DBKO) Deutsche X-trackers MSCI South Korea Hedged Equity ETF (KOR) AdvisorShares KIM Korea Equity ETF (KORU) Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares ETF (FKO) First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (HEWY) iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF

