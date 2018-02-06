Tesla: The New Atacama Debutante

Summary

As a result of the Saskatchewan Potash/Agrium merger of late last year, international regulators ruled that Potash divest a 32% stake in the Santiago-based SQM by April 2019.

SQM, originally a crop nutrient producer, now is one of the world's most productive and cost efficient sources of lithium from ancient salt beds in the Salar de Atacama.

Since 2014, SQM has had a politically explosive relationship with Chilean government authorities that was just recently resolved last month.

Tesla, hard-pressed to make good on its overtly aggressive production schedules for its mass-produced Model 3, is currently engaged with SQM and Chilean authorities in hopes of a deal.

That deal could include both a long-term supply agreement and possibly the build-out of a lithium hydroxide processing facility in Chile.