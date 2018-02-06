Inside The Black Box: The Failure Of Mainstream Economics, Part I

Hypothetical Black Box Model Controlled by Observer Input

Introduction

It has long been clear that the ever-increasing debt obligations of the private sector can pose serious risks to the financial system. The case in point, obviously, is the Great Financial Crisis ("GFC") of 2007-2009, which was preceded by one of the largest credit bubbles ever. The "GFC" was triggered in part by the collapse of that bubble. As with all bubbles, there were other factors in play as well. For example, a significant contributing factor to the "GFC" was the widespread and massive fraud in the subprime mortgage sector; the fraud perpetrated by investment banks that sold mortgage ("CDO") bonds; and the fraud committed by credit rating agencies that rated junk as AAA (Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission, 2011; The Financial Crisis Inquiry Report, Public Affairs/Perseus Books Group. New York, 545 pp.). There was also a massive failure by the regulators at the Federal Reserve and the SEC, and another massive failure by the "GSE's" (e.g., Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC)).

Almost everyone ignored the evidence of a huge bubble and the ongoing fraud in the markets, but a few savvy investors figured it out (e.g., Michael J. Burry, 2006). What followed was by far the worst recession since the Great Depression. Still, the severity of the general economic collapse associated with the "GFC" was not nearly as severe as that seen during the Great Depression, in part because of extreme interventions by central banks, fiscal authorities, and the accounting standards authorities (i.e., the "FASB"). This presumes that the crisis is actually behind us, but there are reasons to be skeptical that it is, simply because almost none of the major issues that caused the crisis have been resolved. In any case, the impact of the systemic investment banking collapse on the international financial system during the peak of the 2008 crisis was arguably even worse than that of the 1933 global financial crisis associated with the Great Depression, as former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke has testified (Matt Egan, 2014).

Private debt grew at an exponential rate in the US after 1970, reaching the highest levels in history right before the "GFC" (Chart 1), and then subsequently collapsing amidst the housing and financial crises after 2007. Private debt is rising sharply again today and is already above the 150% debt/GDP ratio (Chart 2) that has proven historically (i.e., empirically) dangerous (cf. Steve Keen, 2017; Can We Avoid Another Financial Crisis?, Polity Press, Cambridge, UK, 148pp.). If we also look at the rise in public (government) debt/GDP, we see that it reached 106% in early 2016, nearly as high as the all-time peak of 118% reached during World War II (Chart 3). But that tragic war was an existential crisis; what would be the justification for so much public debt now? It is hard to avoid the conclusion that we have been operating under the thoroughly discredited "guns and butter" strategy first made famous by the disastrous policies of Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and Richard M. Nixon. More recently, both Presidents George W. Bush and Barack H. Obama appear to have followed in Johnson's and Nixon's footsteps.

Chart 1: Long-Term Plot of US Private Debt and Credit Since 1830

Chart 2: Recent US Private Sector Debt Again Above Danger Limit

Chart 3: US Gross Federal Debt/GDP Has Doubled Since 2001

The total US debt/GDP ratio, which includes both private and public debt, fell during the "GFC" but was climbing back up again as of 2013 (Chart 4); it has risen since then to about 368%; this is still a ways below the peak of 417% in January of 2009 (Narayana Windenberger, 2017). However, this is hardly a reassuring level, as the government added about $1.4 trillion to the debt in 2016, and another $1 trillion last year; it appears that these kinds of increases will continue for the foreseeable future (Chart 5). Analyst Gary Christenson (2015) has shown that the on-balance-sheet federal debt has grown at an exponential rate (9.2% CAGR) for over 40 years (Chart 6), and thus, it should double again (to $40 trillion) by around 2026. At the very least, this should keep us in a disinflationary trend, with weak GDP growth.

Chart 4: US Total Debt/GDP, 1870-2013

Chart 5: US Actual Annual Increase in Debt vs. Manipulated "Official" Deficit

Chart 6: US Public Debt Has Grown Exponentially

Another major cause for concern is the fact that the US corporate sector debt/GDP ratio has now risen to all-time record highs (Chart 7), and this has happened under loose monetary policies, with very low interest rates. If rates were to rise back towards so-called "normal" levels, then the service on that debt, and much other debt for that matter, will be a problem. Even if we assume a deflationary environment and permanently low rates like those in Japan over the last two decades, the level of the corporate debt is still going to be a problem. This is because the low rates and easy credit have allowed many zombie corporations to survive and effectively put a halt to Schumpeterian "creative destruction." These zombie corporations represent an ever-growing misallocation of resources that will eventually (if it hasn't already) impact GDP growth. Indeed, I would suggest that our slow GDP growth over nine years already clearly reflects this problem.

Chart 7: US Corporate Debt/GDP at All-Time Highs

Given this massive, pervasive and debilitating level of debt in every part of the economy, the natural question is this: will another financial crisis caused by excessive debt and extraordinary risk-taking hit the US economy again, perhaps in the near future? This question has been on my agenda for quite some time (most recently, e.g., Wilson, 2017a). Other writers, such as Wolf Richter, have also speculated on what might trigger the next financial crisis, suggesting that any number of countries are in the same boat that we are (Wolf Richter, 2017).

Lessons From the Financial Crisis

This concern about another financial crisis has also been discussed in some detail by famous nonconformist economist Steve Keen (of Kingston University, UK) in his new book (Steve Keen, 2017; Op. cit.). Keen is one of the handful of economists who gave at least partial warnings prior to the crisis of 2008. Others include Dean Baker (of "CEPR"); Wynne Godley (of LEI-Bard College); Michael Hudson (of the Univ. of Missouri); Lacy Hunt (a fund manager, formerly of HSBC Group); John Hussman (a fund manager, formerly at the Univ. of Michigan); Paul Kasriel (retired from Northern Trust); Richard C. Koo (of Nomura Research Institute); Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman (of "CUNY"); Jakob Brochner Madsen (of Copenhagen Univ.); Ann Pettifor (of "PERC," UK); Raghuram Rajan (of the Univ. of Chicago); David Rosenberg (economist at Gluskin Sheff, formerly at Merrill Lynch); Nouriel Roubini (of "NYU"); Nobel Laureate Robert Shiller (of Yale Univ.); and William White (of the "OECD," formerly at "BIS").

Especially useful and timely warnings were given by Raghuram G. Rajan (2005), Dean Baker (2006), Wynne Godley and his co-author Gennaro Zezza (2006), Michael Hudson (2006), and William R. White (2006). A very small number of financial pundits and fund managers also saw the recession and/or crisis coming and gave at least partial warnings to their clients, including Michael Burry, Ray Dalio, Fred Harrison (UK), Eric Janszen, John Mauldin, Kurt Richebacher, Peter Schiff, and Gary Shilling.

The professional economists on this honor roll are a minuscule fraction of the estimated 43,000 PhD economists working around the world today. Why did the vast majority miss the call? That is the plaintive question posed by Queen Elizabeth II of the UK in the midst of the crisis (Andrew Pierce, 2008). The simple fact is that mainstream economics does not and has not generally concerned itself with bubbles, credit cycles, or major financial crises. In the run up to the crisis, and in the postmortems that followed in the wake of the crisis, a number of economists complained in print about the systemic failure of academic and government economics. For example, as early as January 2008, economist C.A.E. Goodhart from the London School of Economics was bemoaning the fact that monetary theory was based on unrealistic assumptions that virtually precluded the taking of effective policy steps by central banks (C.A.E. Goodhart, 2008).

Goodhart was specifically dismayed by the disconnect between the famous "IS-LM" (or Hicks-Hansen) Model of macroeconomics and reality. The model purports to show the relationship between the Investment-Saving curve and the Liquidity Preference-Money Supply curve (Chart 8). In the model, as the IS curve moves right, interest rates rise, and real GDP expands. The model assumes that the intersection of the two curves represents equilibrium in both interest rates and asset markets. The problem is that although all economics students are taught this model, no central bank actually operates this way. In other words, at any given time, the "LM" curve is actually horizontal, since the central bank sets a policy rate. This has been much-discussed over time, and the problem was eventually "resolved" using the Taylor Reaction Function to evaluate interest rates relative to inflation and output potential. However, the theory was apparently not modified in textbooks.

Chart 8: The Famous "IS-LM" Model

Goodhart has also criticized the way that the determination of the money stock is calculated. Theory suggests the use of the base money multiplier equation of Friedman and Schwartz (1963), with the multiplier determined by inputs to the equation. However, since the equation involved is an identity accounting function, when the central bank sets the interest rate (as discussed above), given the demand for money and credit, the multiplier equation simply determines the amount of central bank balance sheet assets and bank reserves that have to be created to maintain the desired rate of interest. So, it is base money that is determined, not the money multiplier. Yet many economists seem to get this confused, as shown by a number of textbooks. The result of this misunderstanding, according to Goodhart, is that policy errors are common. It is also often suggested that central banks must choose whether or not to sterilize interventions in the foreign exchange markets. However, if the chosen interest rate (above zero) is to be defended, then the central bank is obligated to sterilize interventions.

According to Goodhart, additional problems have arisen as a result of the three-equation modern consensus macroeconomics model, which relies on: 1) the output gap as modified by the Rational Expectations function; 2) the Phillips Curve; and 3) the Taylor Reaction Function. Equations (1) and (2) are derived from Dynamic Stochastic General Equilibrium ("DSGE") models that make completely absurd assumptions in order to make the math work. For example, instead of the complex group interactions of a real society, it is assumed that representative economic agents approximate the actions of society as a whole; thus, no economic classes with different motivations are permitted, and so the rich and the poor are presumed to act in the same way. Also, it is assumed in "DSGE" models that these economic agents never default and are therefore perfectly creditworthy. There is no risk premium for credit or interest rates in these models. There is also no role for banks, and there is no need for money. Obviously then, no financial crisis can ever occur under these models. The entire mainstream economics profession relies on these absurdly unrealistic models for much of its work. This is fine under a business-as-usual "Goldilocks" economic regime such as that seen in the 1990s, but it leads economists into a trap over time, because only a "Goldilocks" economy can be adequately modeled. The unjustified and unrealistic assumptions of "DSGE" models were thus woefully inadequate for the huge storm that hit the financial system in 2007-2009. Wim Meeusen (2011) has thoroughly and devastatingly reviewed the failure of "DSGE" models and by implication, most of modern economics.

In the aftermath of the "GFC," several researchers wrote about the appalling failure of academic and central bank economists to anticipate the most obvious international banking crisis in 75 years. For example, David Colander et al. (2009) discussed the systemic failure of economics before and during the "GFC." They also criticized "DSGE" models but went on to point out that moral hazard risk was built into the system via deregulation and the evasion of Basel II rules by big banks that were deemed "too-big-to-fail." James K. Galbraith (2009) pointed out that even when someone with lofty credentials, such as Paul Krugman (2009), attempted to explain the failure, they refused to cite or consider the research of those who had actually gotten it right. Galbraith goes on to cite the work of Baker and Godley, and then to discuss the important insights and contributions of Hyman P. Minsky (cf. Minsky, 1982; also Minsky, 1992). To wit, he talks about Minsky's idea that stability breeds instability. This is a key to explaining what happened, and we will explore it in more detail shortly.

Galbraith concludes with the following searing criticism (a reiteration of a statement he first published in 2000) of mainstream economics:

Leading active members of today's economics profession… have formed themselves into a kind of Politburo for correct economic thinking. As a general rule - as one might generally expect from a gentleman's club - this has placed them on the wrong side of every important policy issue, and not just recently but for decades. They predict disaster where none occurs. They deny the possibility of events that then happen… They oppose the most basic, decent and sensible reforms, while offering placebos instead. They are always surprised when something untoward (like a recession) actually occurs. And when finally they sense that some position cannot be sustained, they do not reexamine their ideas. Rather, they simply change the subject. No one loses face, in this club, for having been wrong. No one is dis-invited from presenting papers at later annual meetings. And still less is anyone from the outside invited in.

In other words, and paraphrasing a recent movie I think, we might suggest that mainstream economists are like the rest of us, minus reason and accountability.

Another postmortem by Dirk J. Bezemer (2010) used accounting (flow-of-funds) models to examine the causes of the crisis. Bezemer suggests that the widespread notion that "nobody saw this coming" is patently false. He points out that a number of economists like Dean Baker, Wynne Godley, Michael Hudson, and Steve Keen, saw what was coming based on their own observations and the alternative (accounting-based) models they used. These models paid attention to balance sheets, unlike the standard mainstream "DSGE" models. He criticizes "DSGE" models as prone to "Type II errors," meaning that they generally deliver false negatives that reject the possibility of a crisis even when it is just ahead. He believes that mainstream economics has a blind spot with respect to financial instability. He suggests also that Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff (2009; This Time Is Different: Eight Centuries of Financial Folly, Princeton University Press, Princeton, NJ, 491 pp.) got it right when they concluded that financial deregulation is one of the best predictors of financial crisis.

Matching Econometric Models to Reality

The major features of the accounting or balance sheet models used by Baker, Godley, Hudson, and Keen include: 1) recognition of the circular flow of goods and money in the economy, i.e., where liabilities and assets must balance; 2) separate treatments of stocks (inventories, wealth, and debt) and flows (of goods, services, and funds); 3) explicit modeling of the financial sector separately from the economy; 4) non-rational behavior by economic agents under conditions of uncertainty; and 5) the use of accounting identities as the determinants of model outcomes, rather than the equilibrium concept of mainstream economics. Bezemer also invokes the credit and circular flow (balance sheet) theories of Karl Marx, Joseph Schumpeter, Michal Kalecki, Hyman Minsky, and Nobel Laureate James Tobin. Despite the fame and reputations of these economists, they remain outside the mainstream because they did not accept the absurd assumptions of the modern three-equation or "DSGE" model approach.

Bezemer agrees with the accounting model's dictum that "the economy's debt-carrying capacity poses an immovable limitation to debt-driven growth." He points to the many examples of complacency amongst mainstream economists as the "GFC" developed, suggesting that they did not serve the interests of society very well. Bezemer further suggests that a "scientific revolution" akin to that described by Thomas S. Kuhn (1962; 1970; The Structure of Scientific Revolutions, 2nd Ed., University of Chicago Press, Chicago, IL, 210 pp.) would have to happen in order for mainstream economics to be replaced by an accounting (balance sheet-based) model. This seems unlikely at present, even though we have had several major crises to help stimulate our thinking over the last 20 years.

Steve Keen (2009) has pointed out that the debt-deflation hypothesis developed by Irving Fisher (1933) and improved by Hyman Minsky (Op. cit.) suggests that excessive private debt is what caused the "GFC," a conclusion strongly supported by his own econometric models. In a practical application of both Hyman Minsky's ideas ( Op. cit.), and those of Charles Kindleberger (1996; Manias, Panics, and Crashes: A History of Financial Crises, 3rd Ed., John Wiley & Sons, New York, 290 pp.), Omar F. Saqib (2001) used the accounting (balance sheet) approach to explain the East Asian Financial Crisis of 1997. Saqib uses the five stages of crisis delineated by the Kindleberger-Minsky model to explain the development of the crisis: displacement, boom, over-trading, revulsion, and tranquility. The displacement is an exogenous shock, in this case the trade and financial liberalization that occurred in Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand in the years before the crisis. These changes resulted in massive capital inflows amounting to 6% of GDP annually over six years for these five countries. The boom was a major credit boom that more than doubled bank credit to the private sector over 16 years.

Over-trading resulted from market euphoria as the boom expanded, with about 15% of GDP going to land and real estate speculations, and huge gains accumulating in the stock market for the property sector. Another 15% of GDP went to investments in additional manufacturing capacity, which resulted in oversupply. The revulsion stage set in during late 1996, after export growth slumped and current account deficits sprang up. Property prices in Thailand collapsed in early 1997 when a major developer went under, and a financial crisis soon followed. Foreign fund withdrawals and speculative attacks led to the floating of the Thai baht, and this spread as a financial contagion to all the other East Asian economies, which were also forced into currency devaluations. Tranquility returned once the main panic stage passed and various failures removed part of the threat; the intervention of the "IMF" as "Lender of Last Resort" may or may not have contributed to this stage. In summary, the East Asian Financial Crisis of 1997 appears to have followed the Kindleberger-Minsky model closely.

Martin H. Wolfson (2002) has also discussed the application of Minsky's theory to the East Asian Financial Crisis. Minsky's theory postulates that a long period of stability causes people to increase their total debt levels and reduce the risk premia they will accept on investments. Over time, this develops into a credit bubble, which eventually pops and causes a financial crisis and economic instability. Minsky referred to three stages in the credit bubble: 1) the hedge stage, in which firms or individuals are able to meet their obligations for debt service using cash flows; 2) the speculative stage, in which firms or individuals take on debt for projects that generate enough cash to cover interest payments, but which are insufficient to pay the principal down, leading to short-term refinancing; and 3) the Ponzi stage, during which firms or individuals take on debt for projects that do not have enough cash flow to support either interest or principal payments, with the goal of flipping the investment to others. In the East Asian Financial Crisis, foreign speculators failed to hedge their investments, an expensive mistake that increased instability during the crisis. Much lending was done using carry trades, which magnified the leverage risk with unhedged exchange risk. The eventual devaluations in a number of countries caused the real value of debt to increase, forcing many into default. The "IMF's" intervention actually made things worse, according to Wolfson, because its rules caused a reduction in aggregate demand. The East Asian Financial Crisis ended in a debt-deflation cycle, just as Minsky had suggested such boom-bust cycles generally have to end.

Hyman P. Minsky

Steve Keen (2017; Can We Avoid Another Financial Crisis?, Polity Press, Cambridge, UK, 148pp.) has recently published a tremendously useful essay on how the "DSGE" models went wrong, what factors actually drive the boom-bust cycle, and how best to model and forecast the relative health of the economy through these cycles. As he points out, the "OECD" forecast in June of 2007, that the year 2008 was going to be a very good one; this was six months after the recession had already begun. They managed to pull off this feat of disastrously roseate forecasting by ignoring all of the obvious signs, such as a yield curve inversion in 2006-2007 (Chart 9), and the gathering storm in the subprime markets. Instead, they focused on their internal version of the "DSGE" model, which by definition could never forecast a recession. The Federal Reserve was equally complacent based on its own version of the "DSGE" model; this was despite the aforementioned yield curve inversion, the fact that unemployment was rising rapidly in late 2007 (Chart 10), federal corporate tax receipts were plummeting (Chart 11), the personal savings rate was at a 71-year low (Chart 12), crude oil prices were spiking to well above $90/barrel, and housing prices, which had been in the biggest bubble in history, were falling sharply (Chart 13). In fact, the Federal Reserve forecast GDP growth of 2.6% for 2008, but it came in at -3.3%, or a stupendous 5.9% below the forecast (Simon Potter, 2011).

Chart 9: Yield Curve Inversion Well-Developed in 2006-2007

Chart 10: Unemployment Rising Rapidly in 2007-2009

Chart 11: Plummeting Federal Corporate Tax Receipts 2006-2010 (and 2015-2017)

Chart 12: Personal Savings Rate at 71-Yr. Low in 2007 (and 2016)

Chart 13: Home Price Index Falls Sharply in 2007, Then Plummets in 2008

Keen has used his new essay to reiterate his long-held belief that private debt is the key driver of the boom-bust cycles that produce financial crises. He notes the exponential rate of increase in public debt (cf. Chart 6 above) in the years before the "GFC," the growing, record-high levels of private debt (cf. Charts 2 & 7 above) in the same time frame, and the fact that GDP growth depended (and still depends) on an unsustainable, ever-increasing rise in debt (which he calls a "credit" function) over time. Years before the "GFC," he wrote that when debt capacity was eventually breached, it would all end badly, according to his econometric models (Keen, 1995; Keen, 2001; Debunking Economics: The Naked Emperor of the Social Sciences, Zed Books, New York, 335 pp.). He made no specific warning for the timing of the "GFC," but rather, made a general warning that the trend would end and there would be a terrible price to pay. That is exactly what eventually happened. Keen's econometric model does four things that "DSGE" models fail to do: 1) it generates endogenous (internally-driven) cycles; 2) it reproduces the tendency of the system to generate Minskyan financial crises; 3) it explains the growth of inequality in recent years; and 4) it generates a period of deceptive stability, such as the "Great Moderation," prior to each major financial crisis. As a result of its use of the accounting (balance sheet) treatment of capital flows, Keen's model also permits non-equilibrium behavior, and it specifically models excessive debt.

Keen points out that the same kind of debt-deflation cycle had previously occurred in Japan, with a peak in 1990, and the results were catastrophic (Chart 14). Richard C. Koo (2003; Balance Sheet Recession: Japan's Struggle with Uncharted Economics and Its Global Implications, John Wiley & Sons (Asia) Pte. Ltd., Singapore, 284 pp.) also has shown that it was debt, i.e., balance sheet problems (Chart 15), that brought the Japanese system down and precipitated its massive financial crisis. Koo also predicted in 2006 that there would be big trouble for other countries, including the USA (Richard C. Koo, 2006).

Chart 14: The Asset Bubbles in Japan, 1970-2014

Chart 15: The Japanese Private Debt Bubble and Its Deflation, 1970-2009

Conclusion of Part I

Alan Greenspan, the so-called "Maestro" at the Fed in 2005, testified that there was no nationwide housing bubble, in spite of the obvious data in Chart 13 above. His ridiculous claim came very nearly at the housing market peak. The ever-complacent former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, who somewhat fatuously claimed to be an expert on the Great Depression (without ever understanding it; cf. Wilson, 2016), managed to get every major call wrong in the lead up to the "GFC," specifically: 1) his statement in 2005 that because there'd never been a nationwide decline in house prices, there was little chance of one happening; 2) his statement that subprime mortgage issues would not spread to the broader economy; and 3) his statement that GDP growth would strengthen into 2008 (Dan Sanchez, 2009). Fed policy was wrong in every detail leading into the crisis. Bernanke's later strong performance in helping to stem the crisis was equivalent to the fireman who doubles as an arsonist so he can stay busy and look useful.

The government response to the crisis was incoherent and violated time-tested principles in many ways. I have written previously (Wilson, 2017b) of my criticisms of what was done by the government:

I question whether anything in the realm of systemic risk was actually resolved for the long term, in spite of Bernanke and Company's success at plugging holes in the 2008 dike with various fingers and toes. Unfortunately, Ben Bernanke, Hank Paulson, and Timothy Geithner constructed the massive and complex ad hoc bailouts of the 'GFC' without any reference at all to Bagehot's Dictum or J. P. Morgan's advice on who to lend money to in a crisis. The teachings of Ludwig von Mises about government interventions were also ignored. Indeed, it seems to me that government decisions in 2008 and 2009 arose out of a sense of panic, but were conducted with a generous helping of ignorance, and were also presented to citizens with studied duplicity. Fed and Treasury policies adopted during and after the 'GFC' were primarily based on: 1) the modern philosophical position that government and its technocrats must always have the solution, in spite of their implicit and explicit guilt in bringing on the crisis in the first place; 2) the fact that, because federal technocrats have no apparent commitment or loyalty to any political or economic philosophy other than their own survival, virtually anything goes, even blatantly unconstitutional actions, outrageous and unjustified self-serving secrecy, and appalling political duplicity; 3) the pursuit of political and practical short-term expediency which took precedence over all other considerations (due to the scope of the panic), rather than the achievement of any particular economic goals or financial principles that would have reformed the system; 4) a complete disregard for the basic principles of capitalism, and while we're at it, democracy; and 5) an almost unlimited grab for power by unaccountable federal technocrats that has never been acknowledged nor even relinquished, with the result being a permanent corporate welfare system that favors giant banks.

For a variety of reasons then, it is of great interest whether such a crisis could happen again. Still-rising debt levels in many countries, including the U.S., suggest on the face of it that it could. In Part II of this series, a discussion will be presented on what the alternative (balance-sheet driven) models suggest might happen in future, and a comparison to 2008 will be made for evaluating the potential level of risk.

Given the current sell-off and the state of certain economies, it makes sense to invest some money in a gold fund like I-Shares Gold Trust (IAU). Also, for those discounting a possible recession, some liquid alternatives like the Otter Creek Prof. Mngd. Long/Short Portfolio (OTCRX), or the AQR Long/Short Equity Fund (QLENX) could be held to protect assets in the event of a sharper market dip associated with deteriorating economic data. Those in a more defensive frame of mind because of the expected eventual market slide should also hold some long Treasuries, in spite of bearish arguments to the contrary, as a stock market crash would be hugely supportive of bond prices: examples include the Wasatch-Hoisington Treasury Fund (WHOSX), and the I-Shares 20+ Yr. Treasury Bond ETF (TLT).

