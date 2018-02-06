Cryptocurrency  | Market Outlook

Bitcoin: New Wave Of Bagholders Are Born

by: General Expert
Summary

Now everyone knows about the danger of Tether, and Bitcoin price has collapsed.

Tether Limited broke up with its auditor, Friedman LLP, because Friedman was asking for too much information.

None of this will stop Jack Dorsey or Robinhood from peddling Bitcoin as an investment however.

Bitcoin could rise as new money pours in from these platform.

I remain skeptical about Bitcoin and Tether.

I warned everyone every about Tether's impact on Bitcoin (OTCQX:GBTC, COIN) back in December (part 1, part 2, part 3) before the mainstream media finally picked up the