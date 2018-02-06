The Keynes People Play: What To Expect From Fiscal Policy-Makers

As investors, we are inevitably affected by the policy decisions of our national governments. Unfortunately, our ability to divine this future is often stymied by political pundits, the media, and academics. Nowhere is confusion more rampant than in the misuse of the terms "Keynesian" and "austerity" with regard to policy. My purpose here is neither to defend nor attack Keynesianism as a theory of policy, but instead, I will attempt to demonstrate that for most developed economies, fiscal policy is not now, nor ever has been in practice, Keynesian.

It is widely believed that for the better part of the post-World War II era, Keynes' prescriptions have held great sway among policy-makers, with even President Nixon declaring "we're all Keynesians now". Yet, most developed economies' fiscal policies have not adhered to any strict theoretical grounding, unless political expediency can be considered theoretical grounding. We investors should tune out the academic rhetoric, for only then, can we make some reasonably accurate predictions about future fiscal policy. As we shall see, deficit spending is the norm, with variances only by degree, and will continue to be so for the foreseeable future. Invest in sectors that tend to benefit when deficits are increasing. The current environment, with a new tax bill and the prospect of massive spending on infrastructure, means that the US will undoubtedly have greater deficits in the near future. Other developed countries will likely follow suit, especially if growth slows or reverses. One potential pitfall is inflation. If increased government spending triggers inflation, the central banks may be forced into taking action, which could create a shock like we saw in 2007-08.

First, I will show how, with regard to deficit spending and national debts, our intelligentsia has exploited and misused the term "Keynesian" in order to obscure its own political biases and agendas.

Not All Spending is Stimulus

A great deal of misunderstanding has pervaded political discourse since the term "Keynesian" first began to get bandied about after World War II. As The Economist notes, during the decades following the war use of government stimulus during recessions became synonymous with Keynes' theories. The article correctly states this is at best an incomplete understanding of what Keynes proposed. Keynes was himself forthright that stimulative deficit spending during economic downturns was but one side of the policy coin. The other side, of course, was "austerity" and surpluses during periods of economic growth. "The boom, not the slump, is the right time for austerity", as he said in his own words.

The confusion of modern voters and investors is attributable to politics. Those who demand lower government spending tend to use the term "Keynesian" synonymously with wasteful spending and excessive debt. Not to be outdone, those with an affinity for government spending tend to use the term "austerity" derisively, as something inherently harmful to healthy economies. Both frame their positions in terms of Keynesianism, the former as ostensible critics, and the latter as ostensible disciples. These misinterpretations have more to do with right-left politicking than with Keynesianism. Worse, this politicized debate obscures what our public policy-makers are really up to when tabling budgets.

The true record of fiscal policy in most developed economies in no way exhibits a long-term propensity towards a Keynesian model of public expenditure. Since 1950, the US, for example, has been almost exclusively in budget deficit to varying degrees. Indeed, there have only been five very brief periods of budget surplus, the largest of which occurred during the technology boom of the 1990s and the subsequent bubble in equity prices leading up to the 2000 crash.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

While it is true that many of the increases in the US budget deficit shown above occurred in lockstep with recessions, those budgets typically remained in deficit long after those recessions ended. As the graph shows, there were even three distinct periods when budget deficits grew in the absence of a recession, specifically from 1952 to 1953, 1965 to 1968, and 2015 to present. Clearly, deficit spending is a long-term policy trend, and it is not one that reflects Keynesian principles, which is demonstrated by the almost complete lack of any austerity or budget surpluses during growth years.

This is not a uniquely US phenomenon, either. In the Eurozone, budget deficits have been the norm for far longer than the Eurozone has been in existence. As you can see by the following chart, France has not run a budget surplus since the mid-1970s; moreover, since the Euro was instituted in 1999 it has been in violation of the Maastricht 3% deficit-to-GDP limit most of the time.

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

Indeed, even "austere" Germany only achieved its first balanced budget in 40 years in 2015. As can be seen here, it has been in violation of the Maastricht 3% of GDP deficit limit about a third of the time since the Euro's creation.

The point of all this data is not to argue for or against stimulative deficit spending. That topic cannot be addressed in a short article. Rather, the point is that most developed countries have not followed Keynesian fiscal policies, despite the cries of those (typically on the political right) who point to the history of consistent budget deficits as evidence of the failure of Keynesianism. Deficit spending has clearly been a normal aspect of fiscal policy throughout much of the developed world, and not primarily a response to economic downturns. Despite overwhelmingly more years of economic growth vs. contraction, budget surpluses have been rare and meagre at best.

Greece's Painful Lesson in Economic Humility

There is no better place to challenge the use of the term "austerity" than with the most extreme example from recent memory: Greece. Specifically, I'm referring to the austerity demands imposed by the so-called "troika" of The European Union, ECB, and the IMF in the wake of the debt crisis of 2010. I assume most readers are at least superficially familiar with this event, so I won't go into detail. In short, the institution of the Eurozone had the effect of roughly equalizing credit yields for member countries, allowing those of lesser credit-worthiness (like Greece) to borrow at similar rates as the more creditworthy (like Germany). Obviously, Greece did not turn into Germany with the inception of the Euro, but suddenly, it could borrow as though it had. The resulting disaster is well-known. You can get a primer here.

There is no disputing that the restructuring demanded by the Troika has been painful for a great many Greeks. Certainly, in the short term, the imposition of "austerity" contributed to Greece's dramatic contraction in GDP. According to The World Bank, in the years 2010, 2011, and 2012, the Greek economy contracted at mind-boggling rates of 5.5%, 9.1%, and 7.3%, respectively. Furthermore, Greece has remained in recession in the years since, save for 2014, when it achieved growth that amounted to less than 1% of GDP.

Self-described Keynesians have been extremely vocal in their criticism of the cost-cutting measures imposed upon Greece from outside authorities. From The New Statesman, we get the angry denunciation of the "anti-Keynesian" approaches prescribed by European leaders. Yet another Keynesian critic declares (and not without reason) that by accepting austerity "Greece just signed the prolongation of its depression". These authors provide the typical criticism made by presumptive Keynesians: imposing large reductions in governmental budgets during a time of recession will actually prolong and exacerbate the recession.

My response to these critics is not that their claims are not in keeping with certain aspects of Keynesian principles, or even that they are demonstrably wrong. Rather, it is their selectivity in applying those principles that largely renders their criticism irrelevant, both in terms of theoretical Keynesianism and in terms of practicality.

The problem arises in the notion that a singular incident, like Greece's post-crisis recession, can be looked at in isolation rather than as an event in a long continuum of domestic policy decisions and exogenous economic realities. As we can see here, from 1994 right up until the 2008 financial crisis, Greece enjoyed an uninterrupted period of economic growth, including several enviable years of 3% growth or higher. Now, from a Keynesian perspective, during these years, Greece should have at the very least been running budget surpluses, if not outright reining in government spending. However, as this chart shows, during the 1994-2008 period, Greece was running extremely large fiscal deficits, often flirting with or even exceeding 10% of GDP.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

From the time it joined the Eurozone, Greece's deficits trended ever higher despite simultaneously enjoying positive GDP growth. For this reason, one cannot simply apply a Keynesian solution to this particular contraction problem. It was caused, after all, by Greek policy-makers, from both the left and right, rejecting Keynesian principles during good times which were requisite to the application of Keynesian solutions during bad times. There is an entire continuum of events at play and the debt crisis was but one. Had Greece demonstrated fiscal austerity during the boom years, then presumably a Keynesian stimulus solution to the financial crisis would have been more than feasible. But alas, by then, the proverbial stimulus ship had sailed.

Ultimately, Greece does not possess an economy like that of Germany. Germany is a manufacturing powerhouse, world-famous for creating and exporting cutting-edge industrial and technological outputs of the highest quality. This is the primary reason Germany has the standard of living it does, not to mention its perceived creditworthiness. Greece is a different economy. It is a wonderful country. Its culture is unique, appealing, and, I would argue, provides its citizens with a higher quality of life than many of its richer neighbours, even if doesn't produce German standards of living.

Unfortunately, for much of the last quarter century, the Greek government spent as though it was a country with a German economy and German living standards, and that trend had actually been in place well before Greece joined the Eurozone. This created the disaster that unfolded in 2010. What was called "austerity" by modern-day Keynesians was no such thing. It was actually a return to reality, albeit a painful one. No amount of stimulus, furthermore, can turn Greece into Germany. The spending of the previous 25 years was a fantasy that could not continue indefinitely.

Obviously, self-described Keynesians will disagree. I have already shared a tiny snippet of the angry rejections of what they deem "austerity". Unfortunately, in the decades leading up to the Greek debt crisis, there were virtually no angry retorts from these so-called Keynesians (primarily of the political left) when the Greek government was taking on crippling amounts of debt in the midst of strong economic growth. Why are "anti-Keynesian" policies only decried when they involve decreases in spending? For this reason, the credibility of modern Keynesians is completely compromised, not because the ideas of Keynes were invalidated, but because his disciples invariably fail to consistently honour their own ostensible belief system.

When Austerity Isn't Really Austere

For those of us who live outside of Greece, stark parallels exist. It is the extreme nature of Greece's example, not the underlying trend of deficit spending, that separates it from other developed nations.

Earlier, I referenced the brief budget surplus enjoyed by the US starting in the late 1990s. Modern Keynesians have often attributed this windfall to astute fiscal management by elected US officials. The surplus itself was really the first one of any significance in the US since the mid-1950s. Democrats tend to give credit to President Clinton for this event, while Republicans tend to give credit to the Newt Gingrich-led House of Representatives. Nevertheless, there can be no arguing that from 1992 to 2001, the US deficit gradually decreased until it achieved a surplus that lasted briefly from 1998 until 2001.

What is less widely known is the fact that during this same period, US government spending actually increased every single year! As the government's own records show, those sweet surplus years coincided with increases in federal outlays by a factor of 11.7% (1997-2000). What made the budget go into surplus was the fact that federal tax receipts simultaneously increased by a whopping 28.2%, more than offsetting the increase in spending. This, of course, occurred at a time when the economy was growing rapidly, thanks to the technology boom and the wealth-effect of an expanding stock market bubble, particularly in the dot com sector. It's fair to say that this is not the kind of surplus Keynes had in mind when he laid down his prescriptions in the 1930s. There was no decrease in spending, i.e. little or no austerity, and the brief surplus was achieved in part, thanks to a mania, the likes of which had not been seen since the 1920s.

You may argue that you liked the policies of the 1990s just fine. However, the point is that neither the Clinton White House nor the Gingrich House of Representatives delivered anything resembling true Keynesianism. It is also telling that, as my first graph shows, more debt has been accumulated under Republican administrations than Democratic since World War II. Perhaps fiscal discipline is a good slogan for getting elected, but clearly, it is not seen as good practice for getting re-elected. Thus, US fiscal policy has historically shown no inclination towards Keynesianism regardless of which party controls any particular branch of government. In all cases, deficit spending is the order of the day, except during extreme flukes like the late 1990s.

What Can Investors Expect From Policy?

As investors, we can now look at the upcoming years with the confidence of knowing that government spending in our respective countries will inevitably increase.

With regard to the biggest economy in the world, this is beyond doubt. During the 2016 election campaign, both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump promised massive spending on infrastructure projects. It appears likely that the US deficit will increase under President Trump, assuming he gets the infrastructure spending he wants, and assuming his tax cuts fail to pay for themselves (a likely assumption, in my view).

The financial crisis of 2008 notwithstanding, the last time the US plunged aggressively into deficit spending was in the early to mid-2000s. The primary reason for this was war in Afghanistan and Iraq, though there were other reasons. While the US is not fighting any new wars (yet), the impending years look to be ones in which the deficit will increase significantly. Furthermore, despite no new wars, it is fair to say that events in North Korea, as well as the continuing turmoil in Syria and Libya, mean that the geopolitical situation is precarious. Moreover, the Eurozone continues to remain in deficit despite improved growth and Germany's anomalous surplus. Even Canada is reverting to deficit spending in the face of decent economic growth, and its Prime Minister wants to increase spending on infrastructure, not unlike the US President. None of this suggests developed economies are adhering to Keynesianism in these heady days of GDP growth.

This is the environment we investors should prepare for. If we are to use the aggressive deficit spending of the early to mid-2000s as a precedent, we should not be surprised to see increases in the prices of oil and precious metals, and perhaps commodities in general. These sectors performed well during that time. In addition, companies that stand to benefit from infrastructure and construction spending should do well. Real estate also performed well during this period. Indeed, it performed a little too well as we saw a disastrous bubble develop in that sector. Of course, most equities performed well during those years, too, or at least they did until disaster struck in 2008. That brings us to the one area we need to be cognizant of.

If the promised infrastructure spending results in a spike in inflation pressures, or even just expectations, then all bets are off. Bonds in particular will likely suffer. Moreover, increased interest rates would presumably be harmful to most stocks given current valuations. A lot will rest, of course, on the kind of monetary policy the central banks follow. During the early to mid-2000s, the Fed funds rate was very low and then rose in a fairly rapid but orderly fashion until higher rates exposed the vulnerabilities in the system. The Fed funds rate is starting from any even lower level this time around. If monetary tightening creates another shock like we saw late in the previous decade, then there may truly be nowhere to hide, as even cash would be vulnerable in the event of inflation!

So, investors beware. Inevitably higher deficits due to infrastructure spending hold two possible outcomes. 1) We could see increases in oil, precious metals, and construction stocks. But all these sectors fell along with everything else once the previous financial crisis took hold. 2) If inflation emerges, then all eyes are on central banks, and all but the safest assets should be avoided.

These are the uncertainties we have to ponder. The only real certainty is that government spending will continue to increase regardless of how well or how poorly the economy performs. Damn those Keynesians!

