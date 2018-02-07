Washington Prime: Investors Should Be Asking Why Redevelopments And Not Buybacks
- Washington Prime now yields 16%.
- Is this a safe high yield or a value trap?
- Its implied cap rate of 10.8% implies deep value.
- However, why is management investing in 7-9% projects when shares have a 26% FFO yield?
- Wall Street seems to be pricing in this capital allocation mistake.
Summary and thesis
Washington Prime (WPG) has seen shareholders flee as Wall Street becomes increasingly bearish on class B mall properties. Mall properties with lower tenant sales per square foot are at particular existential risk from the threat of e-commerce as tenants experience lower profitability than at class A mall properties. In spite of its tremendous apparent underlying value (the big dividend being a big component), readers should pay attention to the ever so present reality that management will play a big role in determining whether or not this will prove to be a value trap.
So far a great call to avoid shares
It has been three months since I last recommended avoiding shares in Washington Prime. Since then, shares have slid over 10%:
Brief company overview
Washington Prime owns 114 shopping center properties:
As of their 2017 3rd quarter earnings release, we can see that while their open air shopping centers have performed well, their mall properties have not, and these are the more important as they account for almost 75% of net operating income:
Sales per square foot for their mall properties have also dipped to $364 on average, basically going from already quite low to more dangerously low.
Are shares now a buy? While it is true that every stock becomes a buy at the right price, I am concerned that whereas investors may instead be wishing for a more aggressive capital allocation policy or strategic measures like a takeout, management seems determined to turn their underperforming properties around.
Why is it so popular? The Dividend yield
Washington Prime recently traded hands at a dividend yield of around 16%. There’s no other way to put his: that’s huge.
Even if they do a “CBL” it’s still a huge yield
In their 2017 third quarter earnings release, CBL Properties (CBL) cut their dividend from $1.06 to $0.80, representing a 24.5% cut in order to raise more capital for redevelopments and debt reduction. This caught many investors by surprise, as they had perhaps been anticipating for the dividend to be stable based on any of the numerous factors including but not limited to the 200% “FFO coverage” or the minimum required distribution based on REIT restrictions.
However, even if Washington Prime cuts the dividend by 24.5%, shares would still yield 12% which still puts it at extreme high yield territory. It does appear that shares are pricing in any near term dividend cuts - why isn’t this just a screaming buy?
Let’s talk about the redevelopments
It should worry investors that they are spending cash flow on redevelopments instead of share buybacks. They have spent tremendous amounts on redevelopments in recent years:
In (000’s)
(Chart by Author, data from 2016 10-K and 2017 Q3 10-Q)
While we do not have the 2017 full year numbers yet, we can see above that they have not slowed down capital expenditure expenses at all (as of 9 months it was within 14% of 2016’s spend).
The big spend on redevelopments made a lot of sense from a capital allocation perspective when shares were trading in the $20 level, and even when it was trading at the $16 level. But while shares are trading below $7, it does not make sense at all.
These redevelopments in general involve purchasing anchor boxes (such as those from Sears and Macy’s), cutting it up and rebuilding to allow several new tenants to move in. Management has guided for an average of roughly 9% return on investment, calculated as projected new rent divided into invested capital.
(2017 Q3 Supplemental)
These redevelopments should not be expected to suddenly turn their businesses around - for example it is unlikely that their redevelopments will turn their B properties into A properties.
Share repurchases would be thus highly more accretive based on both the 16% dividend yield as well as the 26% FFO yield. Furthermore, share repurchases would not only have the advantage of being immediately accretive but also carry none of the redevelopment risk (finding new tenants, building expenses).
The questions are troubling
It really does bother me that redeveloping the anchor boxes at a 9% yield could somehow take priority to buying back shares at a 26% yield.
They have some projects with expected yields on the low end to be 7% - could at least these not wait to be continued in the future in favor of share buybacks?
At a 26% FFO yield, they could in theory purchase the entire company in under 4 years with FFO alone - is management saying that their properties are in such bad shape that they can not last 4 years without redeveloping the anchor box tenant? Does management honestly believe that there will be side benefits of the redevelopments beyond the 9% to make it just as good as a 26% yield?
Or even, is management projecting such horrific declines in FFO that they view buying back shares worse than a 9% investment? If so, why aren’t they relaying this information to Wall Street?
Even then, would doubling down on these same properties through redevelopments really be the best option?
Or is management more interested in the potential glory of turning around poorly performing properties?
Assuming B properties will do well moving forward, they should be choosing a 26% yield over a 9% yield. Assuming B properties will do poorly moving forward, they should at the very least not be throwing more money at them through redevelopments.
Whichever reason you believe is a tough pill to swallow.
Valuation: Cap Rate
Washington Prime reported in 2017 Q3 that they had consolidated indebtedness of $2.999 billion, and unconsolidated indebtedness (from joint ventures) of $1.282 billion, of which $0.63 billion was attributable to Washington Prime for a grand total indebtedness of $3.629 billion, down from $3.928 a year earlier.
Using my estimate for net operating income of $541 million and a market cap of $1.38 billion, we arrive at a cap rate of 10.8% which is very cheap.
Shares are extremely cheap, but would management allow a takeover?
According to their 2017 proxy, at the beginning of 2017 CEO Louis Conforti owned 14,783 shares, not including 284,483 RSUs which cliff vest starting in 2019, as well as 156,576 RSUs and 156,576 PSUs which vest in thirds the next three years.
In 2017 he purchased 28,700 and 12,125 shares on the open market.
I estimate that he has now about 653,243 shares for a value of $4 million.
His base (cash) salary in 2016 was $1,825,000. This was reduced to $900,000 in 2017.
His required ownership of shares is 6 times his base salary, putting his current ownership just under this minimum threshold. I expect a round of insider buying soon (perhaps related to the minimum required ownership) - but a more important matter is understanding how incentivized management would be to maximize shareholder returns as opposed to protecting their salaries.
If they receive an offer to take their company private, would management accept such a deal? While buyers at current levels would be very supportive of a takeout offer, the fact that their CEO’s cash compensation is so big in relation to his share ownership does make one believe that they may be inclined to decline such an offer. Put another way - if management could exchange their stock for their salary at an effective P/E ratio of 6, why wouldn’t they? Wouldn’t you? Note that even if they received an offer at a 100% premium to current prices, the salary P/E ratio would still be under 9.
Do not misunderstand me - I am not saying that their minimum share ownership is necessarily wrong in anyway compared to peers. In fact, perhaps this lack of share ownership is the reason why activists have had such time taking other mall REITs private such as Macerich (MAC) and GGP (GGP). However, it should be clear to those hoping for Washington Prime to be taken private that management might not view it to be such a great deal when considering their salaries would be at stake.
When I would start buying
Because I view B malls in secular decline with no real catalyst to reverse the trend, I require a large yield to compensate for the risks. In isolation the 16% yield is certainly close to being enough - however I am unsure if management is more interested in turning around the business through redevelopments instead of extracting as much cash out of the business as possible through liquidation and return of capital to shareholders. I am waiting for shares to reach $5 before considering dipping my toes.
Supplementary Note:
While this piece mainly focused on Washington Prime, the same arguments could also be made for CBL Properties which is trading at even more depressed valuations. For both of these two, the capital allocation decision to prioritize redevelopment spend over repurchasing shares at historic lows raises significant concerns that there are even larger risks than meets the eye.
In my opinion, the best all around pick in the mall REIT sector is Simon Property Group (SPG), the company which spun off Washington Prime into existence. Its attractive valuation (FFO multiple of 14 and 5% dividend yield), high quality properties (sales psf over $600), and finally the best in class balance sheet make it my top pick.
Author’s note: If you liked this article, follow me! Even more important than making money is not losing money - be wary of value traps for they are many.
Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, GGP, MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.