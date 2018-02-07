Washington Prime (WPG) has seen shareholders flee as Wall Street becomes increasingly bearish on class B mall properties. Mall properties with lower tenant sales per square foot are at particular existential risk from the threat of e-commerce as tenants experience lower profitability than at class A mall properties. In spite of its tremendous apparent underlying value (the big dividend being a big component), readers should pay attention to the ever so present reality that management will play a big role in determining whether or not this will prove to be a value trap.

It has been three months since I last recommended avoiding shares in Washington Prime. Since then, shares have slid over 10%:

(Yahoo Finance)

Washington Prime owns 114 shopping center properties:

(Washington Prime Website)

As of their 2017 3rd quarter earnings release, we can see that while their open air shopping centers have performed well, their mall properties have not, and these are the more important as they account for almost 75% of net operating income:

(3Q 2017 Supplemental)

Sales per square foot for their mall properties have also dipped to $364 on average, basically going from already quite low to more dangerously low.

Are shares now a buy? While it is true that every stock becomes a buy at the right price, I am concerned that whereas investors may instead be wishing for a more aggressive capital allocation policy or strategic measures like a takeout, management seems determined to turn their underperforming properties around.

Washington Prime recently traded hands at a dividend yield of around 16%. There’s no other way to put his: that’s huge.

In their 2017 third quarter earnings release, CBL Properties (CBL) cut their dividend from $1.06 to $0.80, representing a 24.5% cut in order to raise more capital for redevelopments and debt reduction. This caught many investors by surprise, as they had perhaps been anticipating for the dividend to be stable based on any of the numerous factors including but not limited to the 200% “FFO coverage” or the minimum required distribution based on REIT restrictions.

However, even if Washington Prime cuts the dividend by 24.5%, shares would still yield 12% which still puts it at extreme high yield territory. It does appear that shares are pricing in any near term dividend cuts - why isn’t this just a screaming buy?

It should worry investors that they are spending cash flow on redevelopments instead of share buybacks. They have spent tremendous amounts on redevelopments in recent years:

In (000’s)

(Chart by Author, data from 2016 10-K and 2017 Q3 10-Q)

While we do not have the 2017 full year numbers yet, we can see above that they have not slowed down capital expenditure expenses at all (as of 9 months it was within 14% of 2016’s spend).

The big spend on redevelopments made a lot of sense from a capital allocation perspective when shares were trading in the $20 level, and even when it was trading at the $16 level. But while shares are trading below $7, it does not make sense at all.

These redevelopments in general involve purchasing anchor boxes (such as those from Sears and Macy’s), cutting it up and rebuilding to allow several new tenants to move in. Management has guided for an average of roughly 9% return on investment, calculated as projected new rent divided into invested capital.

(2017 Q3 Supplemental)

These redevelopments should not be expected to suddenly turn their businesses around - for example it is unlikely that their redevelopments will turn their B properties into A properties.

Share repurchases would be thus highly more accretive based on both the 16% dividend yield as well as the 26% FFO yield. Furthermore, share repurchases would not only have the advantage of being immediately accretive but also carry none of the redevelopment risk (finding new tenants, building expenses).

The questions are troubling

It really does bother me that redeveloping the anchor boxes at a 9% yield could somehow take priority to buying back shares at a 26% yield.

They have some projects with expected yields on the low end to be 7% - could at least these not wait to be continued in the future in favor of share buybacks?

At a 26% FFO yield, they could in theory purchase the entire company in under 4 years with FFO alone - is management saying that their properties are in such bad shape that they can not last 4 years without redeveloping the anchor box tenant? Does management honestly believe that there will be side benefits of the redevelopments beyond the 9% to make it just as good as a 26% yield?

Or even, is management projecting such horrific declines in FFO that they view buying back shares worse than a 9% investment? If so, why aren’t they relaying this information to Wall Street?

Even then, would doubling down on these same properties through redevelopments really be the best option?

Or is management more interested in the potential glory of turning around poorly performing properties?

Assuming B properties will do well moving forward, they should be choosing a 26% yield over a 9% yield. Assuming B properties will do poorly moving forward, they should at the very least not be throwing more money at them through redevelopments.

Whichever reason you believe is a tough pill to swallow.

Valuation: Cap Rate