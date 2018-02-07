FinecoBank: An Underfollowed Gem Within The European Banking Sector
About: Finecobank Banca Fineco SPA ADR (FNBKY), Includes: AZIHY, ISNPY, UNCRY
by: Labutes IR
Summary
FinecoBank is an Italian bank with complementary operations across banking, brokerage and asset management.
It has a unique business model that has resulted in very strong fundamentals, given that it has sector-leading efficiency, profitability and capitalization.
This superior profile more than justifies its premium valuation and further upside comes from its strategy of expanding FinecoBank’s product offering.
FinecoBank (OTC:FNBKY) has a unique business model within the European banking sector and its valuation is still attractive considering its fundamentals and good growth profile. The bank is very well positioned to grow