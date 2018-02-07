Vornado Realty Trust: A High-Quality, Undervalued New York City REIT

Investment Thesis

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is a pure-play New York City real estate company that focuses on office and retail properties. Thanks to strong demand in NYC, it has retained a high occupancy ratio with consistent same-store net operating income growth in the past decade. The REIT is currently trading at a discount to its net asset value. Since its shares are quite sensitive in a rising interest rate environment, investors should exercise caution finding the right entry point.

Source: Q3 2017 Investor Presentation

What I like About Vornado Realty Trust’s Portfolio

A Focus In New York City

With its recent spin-off of its Washington DC properties, Vornado is now almost purely focused in retail and office properties in New York City. In fact, NYC represents nearly 90% of the company’s EBITDA. As can be seen from the chart below, its NYC office and NYC high street retail portfolios consist of 59% and 30% of Vornado’s EBITDA respectively. Having a strong focus in NYC is advantageous because the city attracts many global companies to set up their offices and has a growing tourism industry (see second chart below).

Source: Q3 2017 Investor Presentation

Consistent Tourism Growth in NYC (Source: Q3 2017 Investor Presentation)

Blue Chip Tenants With High Occupancy Rate

Vornado’s strategic move to focus in NYC is advantageous. First, New York has one of the tightest office rental markets in the country. Vornado’s office portfolio is well-positioned as half of its office properties are located in the fast-growing west side of Manhattan. As a result, Vornado’s office portfolio has a very high occupancy rate of 97%. It also leased its properties to many top blue-chip tenants (see the chart below). Similarly, the company’s retail portfolio is also in hot demand due to a growing tourism industry.

Its properties are also leased to many high-quality retailers (see second chart below). Currently, about half of its retail net operating income (“NOI”) comes from Upper Fifth Avenue and Times Square. Its retail occupancy ratio of 95.7% remains very good. While many are concerned about overall retail environment due to the threat from e-commerce, Vornado’s retail properties are among the best quality properties available. Not only that, its debt level on these high-quality retail properties is only in the 20% range.

Vornado’s Office Tenants (Source: Q3 2017 Investor Presentation)

Vornado’s Retail Tenants (Source: Q3 2017 Investor Presentation)

Staggered Lease Expirations

Vornado’s office and retail properties have staggered lease expirations. As can be seen from the two charts below (top: office properties, bottom: retail properties), none of its lease expirations in one single year represents more than 15% of its total leasable areas. Its office and retail properties have weighted average lease terms of 7.90 years and 8.06 years respectively. This structure reduces the risk that Vornado faces in an economic recession.

Vornado’s Office and Retail Lease Expirations (Source: Q3 2017 Investor Presentation)

A Good Track Record Of Same-Store Net Operating Income Growth

Vornado has consistently delivered higher same-store net operating income (“NOI”) growth in the past decade. As can be seen from the chart below, its same-store NOI increased by an average of 5.4% annually between 2006 and 2016. This is much better than its industry peers such as SL Green Realty's (SLG) 3.5%, Boston Properties' (BXP) 2.7%, and Douglas Emmett's (DEI) 2.6%. Looking forward, with a much greater concentration of properties in NYC, I believe Vornado can continue to maintain better same-store NOI growth rate than its industry peers.

Same-Store NOI Growth Rate between 2006 and 2016 (Source: Q3 2017 Investor Presentation)

Unprecedented Opportunity In Several Development Projects

Vornado has several development projects that should help unlock value in its portfolio. Its properties in the Chelsea/Meatpacking area and Moynihan Office Building redevelopment are accretive to its NOI. Vornado’s 9 million square feet Penn Plaza redevelopment project once completed will significantly add to its NOI. However, investors need to be patient, as these projects still need time to complete.

Source: Q3 2017 Investor Presentation

Valuation: Trading At A Significant Discount To Its NAV

Vornado is currently trading at $70.49 per share. This is significantly below its net asset value of $97 per share as estimated by Morningstar. Its current price to NAV ratio of 72.5% is very low. Investors with a long-term horizon can probably be rewarded greatly given its active development pipeline.

According to 10 analysts who cover the REIT, the average 12-month price target is $83 per share. This implies a return of about 17.7%. The REIT currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.6%. Therefore, the total anticipated return is about 21.3%.

Source: Thomson Reuters

Investor Takeaway

Vornado is well positioned to grow its revenue and NOI thanks to its strategy to focus on office and retail properties in New York City. Its office and retail properties attract many blue-chip companies and have high occupancy rates. As a result, the REIT has outperformed its peers with strong same-store NOI growth rate in the past decade. The REIT should have a long runway of growth due to its accretive development pipeline.

With an average 12-month target return of 21.3% and a low price to NAV ratio, the REIT’s current valuation is attractive. Investors with a long-term horizon should be rewarded. However, like any other REIT, its shares are quite sensitive in a rising interest rate environment. Investors need to be careful finding the right entry point.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

