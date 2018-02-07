New Record High U.S. Crude Production Proves The Folly Of Saudis' Strategy

Summary
EIA updated its short-term outlook.
February production estimated 350,000 b/d higher than latest weekly estimate.
Supply elasticity much higher than OPEC assumes.
Saudi minister has lost his compass bearings from lessons learned.
Saudis may have to revert to market share price war once again.
The EIA released its February Short-Term Energy Outlook today. It is now estimating that U.S. crude production will average 10.26 million barrels per day (mmbd) in February, 350,000 b/d higher than its latest estimate for