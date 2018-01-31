Explaining Fee Levelization - Zero Revenue Sharing Through Fee Credits

By Andrew F. Miller, Director-Retirement Services

Make no mistake, every 401(k) or 403(b) plan has fees to help cover the administrative costs. Many of the retirement plans we work with use revenue sharing from the plan’s investment options to cover these fees, which is a great way to spread out costs.

But there can be a downside for some. With revenue sharing plan participants often pay different proportions of the fees. To get a better handle on how fees can be allocated, it’s important to review all of your options. Revenue sharing may be the right fit for some plans, but others may want to consider fee levelization (a.k.a. fee equalization).

Fee levelization allows employers of retirement plans to split administrative costs equally among all plan participants. There are a few ways to do this. Take a look at one option — zero revenue sharing through fee credits — in this short video.

When you’re ready to tee up a fee levelization conversation with a retirement plan client or prospect, consider using this video to help.