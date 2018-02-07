Diminished Single-Digit Revenue Growth Has Arrived

Summary

Investors have been euphoric after the Visa Europe integration, which provided an annualized one-time boost to revenue growth and thus was being used as an incorrect growth comparator.

Visa’s management has now forecasted continued revenue growth in the high single digits with EPS growth in the mid-teens, artificially high due to share buybacks.

The latest quarterly results corroborated my slowing growth thesis which is a sharp divergence from past double-digit revenue growth.

With revenue growth rates slowing to single digits and the stock boasting a P/E in excess of 40, I feel that further appreciation is unjustified.