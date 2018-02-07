Cabot (CBT) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Cabot Corp. (NYSE:CBT)
Q1 2018 Earnings Call
February 07, 2018 2:00 pm ET
Executives
Steven J. Delahunt - Cabot Corp.
Sean D. Keohane - Cabot Corp.
Eduardo E. Cordeiro - Cabot Corp.
Analysts
Laurence Alexander - Jefferies LLC
Jeffrey J. Zekauskas - JPMorgan Securities LLC
James Sheehan - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.
David I. Begleiter - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.
Christopher Kapsch - Loop Capital Markets LLC
Connor Cloetingh - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.
Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Q1 2018 Cabot Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will follow at that time.