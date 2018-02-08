Putting A Fair Price On AMD
About: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Includes: INTC, NVDA
by: Jonathan Cooper
Summary
Based on my DCF, I value AMD at $12/share.
I expect AMD revenue and margins to grow over the next five years.
AMD will become a safer investment as margins grow and its interest coverage ratio increases.
AMD's growth will rely on continued strength from EPYC and Ryzen.
A crypto downturn could temporarily hurt GPU sales as demand slumps and used cards flood the market.
AMD (AMD) is a battleground stock with plenty of loud voices arguing that the stock is either undervalued or overvalued. Perhaps because of this, shares have been volatile over