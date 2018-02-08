Top Gaming Analyst: What The Future Holds For Wynn Resorts
by: Hedgeye
Summary
As Steve Wynn steps down due to sexual misconduct allegations, Wynn Resorts is obviously heading into an uncertain future.
Wynn's departure may open up new opportunities for competitors in the gaming space, most notably Las Vegas Sands.
His resignation was necessary. There’s a lot at stake including very lucrative gaming licenses.
While embattled Wynn Resorts (WYNN) founder and CEO Steve Wynn is stepping down due to sexual misconduct allegations, his company moves into an uncertain future.
What that future might entail for investors is