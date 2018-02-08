So, You've Found Yourself Underwater. Now What?

So, despite all of your careful preparations, despite studying the fundamentals, reading the conference call transcripts, pouring over the chart for technical clues, and despite the fact that this particular stock can surely go nowhere but up, the stock that you purchased has gone down significantly in price. You and your investment are, as they say, "underwater." Maybe it happened suddenly, plummeting down with a bad earnings report (or more infuriating, a good report that Mr. Market decided wasn't good enough or "already baked in"), or a sudden proclamation of disparaging news, or maybe it happened slowly, over days or weeks - the stock price sliding sideways for a while, and then sinking slowly like the Titanic.

So, what do you do? Hint: Don't stand frozen in the middle of the stock market road like a deer in the headlights! Being underwater, to be blunt, is a lose-lose situation: Either you sell at a loss, which is painful financially and emotionally, or you hold what I refer to as "dead money," and wait perhaps weeks or months for your stock to rise above your purchase price. Still, by evaluating your stock objectively (that means without emotion!) via the Hold and Sell criteria I have outlined below, you can make a decision, knowing it is the best decision that can be made given the current information, create a post-decision game plan, put your angst to rest, and move on.

Criteria for Determining Whether to Hold or Sell

1. Determine General Market Direction

Mr. Market reigns supreme over his domain, and fighting against him is generally futile. Quite simply, most stocks go up during a bull market, and vice versa. To quote one of the fundamental market adages: "A rising tide lifts all boats." This is perhaps the most important criteria. If the market is uptrending strongly, assuming your stock has strong fundamentals, its fallback will probably be short-lived. In contrast, if the market is swooning, your stock, blue chip or not, will probably fade with it.

2. Determine Upcoming Catalysts

Are there any near-term events that may serve as a catalyst to spark a turnaround in price direction? Upcoming news releases, annual meetings, and of course, quarterly earnings events can cause a trend change, sometimes dramatically with the most beautiful of all chart patterns - the gap up. These days, earnings numbers are kept close to the cuff, so predicting the impact of an earnings release is challenging; however, a stock's price chart will still sometimes offer some clues. First, examine what has happened to the stock price after the prior three or four earnings releases. Does price spike upward? Does it flat-line? Does it decline for a few days and then trend upward? Secondly, look at the recent chart price action. Volume declining, oscillations tightening, downward slope flattening - these are all subtle clues that the catalyst is more likely to have a positive rather than adverse impact on the stock. If a catalyst is imminent, you may wish to hold until it occurs, and then reevaluate.

3. Examine Cyclical or Seasonal Industry Trends

Some stocks, oil and natural gas companies, for example, are cyclical in nature and tend to rise and fall depending on the phase of the cycle. Other stocks are seasonal. For example, airline stocks and athletic wear stocks tend to do well in the summer, whereas the recent IPO, luxury winter wear retailer Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) finds traction during the cold winter months. And, of course, the market itself to a degree is seasonal, generally slumping in summer and rallying in late December. Evaluate: Will the current stage in the cycle, season, and/or time of the year offer a headwind or tailwind for your stock?

4. Determine Support Lines

Former resistance points sometimes act as support, as do major whole numbers - 100, 50, 10, and others, to a lesser degree. This is not due to voodoo magic, but rather human psychology. Predicting whether a support line will hold is tricky business. Support lines definitely are more likely to hold during a bull market; when the bear is raging, stocks will often pause for a day or two at support and then break through and continue falling. In addition, stocks often find support at their 50-day moving averages and 200-day moving averages. Moving average support works until it doesn't; a stock will generally bounce off the 50-day line two or three times, and then the support line will fail. The 200-day is a stronger support line than the 50-day, and if it fails, that break is a major sell signal. Support lines function as safety nets that (hopefully) will catch your falling stock.

5. Step Back and Examine the Big Picture

Is the company you hold stock in a disruptor? Is it disrupting the way we work, play, travel, or live? One of my favorite stocks, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG), was underwater for almost five years after it IPO'd, before people finally believed that a robot could help a doctor do surgery, and it launched out of its long base and rocketed from $15 to over $400 per share. Its low was $2 at the bottom of the base in 2001, in case you were wondering (prices split adjusted). If the company is a new disruptor that the public just doesn't "get" yet, then patience and holding may well be warranted. Don't let a minor dip in price (the trees) blind you from seeing the full potential of the company and the stock shares you own (the forest).

On the other hand, if it is just another retail store, airline, or bank, for example, doing exactly what the other companies in its industry are doing, then there is no reason to hold on and give it time to "disrupt" the world.

6. Determine the Psychological Damage

Assessing the psychological damage of holding versus selling is highly subjective, but here are a few guiding questions: How big is your position in the stock? Is it a small speculative buy, or a significant percentage of your portfolio? Is it truly money you can afford to lose? How corrosive will holding this stock and potentially accruing a larger loss be to your account? To your psyche? A tranquil, confident mind is imperative to investing success. If holding a stock "in the red" is giving you anxiety, rip off the Band-Aid and get rid of it. On the other hand, if you can hold this stock for days, weeks, or even months at a loss and still maintain investing Zen, then holding it becomes an option.

If You Decide to Hold

Make a plan. Holding and Hoping is not a plan! Here are three options:

1. Pick a certain support level - whole number, prior resistance, 50-day or-200 day average, etc. - write it down, and sell if the stock closes below that point. Stick to your promise; don't move down to the next support line if the support line you chose fails.

2. Determine a percentage. If you are at a 10% loss, choose to sell at 15% or 20%. Make a decision and don't waver; set a stop loss to prevent yourself from deviating.

3. Choose a timeline. Decide to hold for one more week, or one more month, or until the next earnings release. Stick to your decision and sell if the stock is still trending downward or flatlining when the day of reckoning arrives.

Having a concrete plan will give your hold decision time to work while preventing a catastrophic loss. By the way, unless you are a truly sophisticated investor and know the stock inside and out, I would advise against averaging down. Add to your position once your investment thesis proves correct, not while it is proving that you made the wrong decision.

If You Decide to Sell

Selling at a loss is painful, but successful investors do it routinely, and it needs to be looked at as part of the process, not as a failure. If you do sell, don't delete the chart. Annotate the chart, marking your buy point and sell point and writing a brief explanation of why you sold - failure of a trendline, high sell volume, 8%+ below buy point, poor earnings, bad news, or any combination thereof. Then, check on it periodically. In a matter of days or weeks, you will know if selling was the right decision.

I put the stocks that I sell on a separate watch list called "Past Holdings." Some of these stocks have been on my Past Holdings list for years. It is very enlightening to see how these stocks have performed after I have sold them. A few of these stocks have never recovered; a few have recovered, but only after many months; and a few have recovered and done spectacularly well, without me on board. Sigh.

Reflect

Reflecting on failed trades is not enjoyable... at all. Who says to themselves, "Let me think deeply and intensely about a time when I really screwed up"? Not many of us. And yet, examining our trades that "failed to thrive" is very educational, and crucial, if you are to prevent making the same mistakes in the future. Part of the purpose is to delineate whether you made an error, or whether the market gods just decided to wreak havoc on your stock (like the time you bought exactly one day before unexpected bad news sent the stock price plummeting). Mistakes can be corrected and learned from. Don't think of them as mistakes; think of them as tuition. As for market god shenanigans, accept that they are part of the game.

Ask yourself, how did I get underwater in the first place? Here are three common AVOIDABLE reasons:

1. Buying an overextended stock because either you A) have been watching it go up for weeks and can't stand not taking part in it, or B) you identified a stock as a buy some days or weeks ago but didn't have the money to buy it, and now, you just sold something or you just got paid, and you can finally buy it.

Advice: Don't buy a stock whose chart is looking parabolic and flying high above its 50-day average, as you will often find yourself plummeting off the high dive. Be patient and wait for it to form a new base, and unless you are very skilled at reading bullish volume, etc., wait for it to break out of that new base. For a more comprehensive look at avoiding overextended stocks and determining proper entry points, you may wish to read one of my previous articles, located here: Don't Reach, Youngblood

2. Catching the proverbial "falling knife." You crunched the numbers and know that the stock is way undervalued, so you buy it and wait for Mr. Market to realize how smart you are. Meanwhile, the knife continues to fall.

Advice: Don't buy a stock that's trending downward, no matter how appealing its fundamentals are. As above, wait for a base.

3. Making the dreaded "round trip." You buy a stock and it goes up, 10%, then 20%, then 30%, and then, slowly (or not so slowly) it falls back down to your buy point. How is this possible, you ask. I was up 30%? Now it's down 10%, now 20%...

Advice: Sell into strength. Sell half at a 25% gain, the other half when it breaks through its 50-day average. Or have some other plan, a trailing stop loss, for example, to protect your gains.

If you made a mistake, learn from it, correct it, and don't do it again. Write the lesson learned in big letters and tape it to the wall in front of your desk if you have to. If it truly was an unavoidable market cataclysm that made your stock tank, then so be it. Chalk it up as the cost of doing business.

Final Thought

Realize that you can be wrong often, wrong even more than you are right, and still be quite profitable, IF YOU KEEP YOUR LOSSES SMALL. That means, most of the time, if you find yourself underwater and thinking that maybe you should sell, then you should sell. Yes, march objectively through the criteria I have laid out above, and occasionally, decide to continue holding, but most of the time sell. Why? Because once you get deep underwater, it takes a long time to rise back to the surface, and you might end up "swimming with the fishes" for months or years. For example, if you sell at a 10% loss, you can recoup your losses with an 11% gain. But if you sell at a 30% loss, you need a gain of 43% to break even. And, if you let your stock sink to a 60% loss, you need to bank a 150% gain. How many "three-baggers" have you had over the years? I can tell you that for me at least, not many.

Remember: You can always buy it back. There is no shame in re-buying a stock. When I was new to investing, if I sold a stock at a loss, I washed my hands of it. It was cursed, jinxed. I wanted nothing more to do with it. Now, 20 years later, some of my most profitable trades are ones where I buy, get shaken out, and buy back a few days, weeks, or months later, and the second time around, the trade works, and soon I am high above the waterline.

Do you have any additional advice regarding what to do when "underwater," or just want to share a tragic "underwater" stock story? Please share them in the comments section.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a professional stock analyst or money manager, and the information provided is for educational purposes only; it is not a recommendation to buy or sell a stock. Please do your own research and invest accordingly.