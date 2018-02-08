5 Lessons From The Market Sell-Off

By Seema Shah, Global Investment Strategist, Principal Global Investors

Recent market moves have undoubtedly shaken investors. Equally, however, they have reinvigorated bystanders - the investors standing on the sidelines waiting for buying opportunities. If I had to pick a side, I'd go with the latter. After all, the sell-off has not changed my views on positive fundamentals, but it has made risk asset valuations more attractive. Nonetheless, bouts of volatility like the one we have just seen will severely test investors' resolve. Here are five lessons to keep in mind: