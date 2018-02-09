Upgrading Dunkin Brands To '3' On Growth Potential, Below Peer Valuation
About: Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN), Includes: QSR
by: Dining Stocks Online
Summary
At ~ 15x our 2018 EBITDA estimate, DNKN is cheaper than most franchised peers.
Dunkin' Donuts growth plan in U.S. should help drive 5-10% EBITDA growth through 2020.
DNKN would be a strong acquisition target for the likes of QSR or JAB.
After having reviewed the three-year growth plan outlined by Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) during their latest Analyst Day event, we are upgrading the company from a neutral "2" rating to "3" based on a