A Look At The Big British Banks

The central bank and government stand behind the too-big-to-fail banks and stand ready to assist them in a crisis should 2007-09 repeat.

Coming central bank rate rises will cause the interest income from the accumulated loan book to cause automatic income increases to banks on outstanding loans.

The big British banks have a loan book that is over 165% of GDP and pay a dividend of over 3%.

The purpose of this report is to assess if the big British banks are worth investing in for continued share price capital growth and dividend income.

To answer this question, an assessment of the success to which the banks have enclosed the economy with debt will be used together with an assessment of how this enclosure of the economy can be made into higher profits.

Enclosure of the Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The above chart shows that credit creation from private banks has grown in 2017 and added $US84B to the economy or 3.2% of GDP. This is a strong result, and one can see from the chart from the chart below that the growth rate reached over 7% for many months.

(Source: Bank of England)

The chart above shows the money supply is going up, so overall, there is income entering the private sector and a good portion of which is credit money from private banks.

The flow of credit adds to the stock of private debt in the economy, and this debt is shown in the chart below.

(Source: Professor Steve Keen)

The chart above shows that Britain has a high private debt level of 165% of GDP. Debt peaked at 190% of GDP at the peak of the GFC. Both corporate and household debt is exceptionally high and goes hand in hand with Britain's expensive real estate. The bulk of the private household debt is for home mortgages for a place to live.

What this means going forward is that one cannot expect Britain to be able to sustain a bull run fueled by credit money given that it has reached what can be considered a full debt capacity.

Professor Steve Keen's studies show that economies with private debt levels of 150% and over tend not to become more indebted. They hit a natural barrier where no more debt is demanded.

The reason is that such a large percentage of aggregate demand goes to debt servicing that there is a noticeable drop in the demand for real goods and services. Production goes unsold and is cut back; this leads to job losses, income losses and a further cessation of aggregate demand until the debt is repaid or written off and more income can be spent on buying production rather than debt service.

This phenomenon where debt service absorbs so much aggregate demand has been coined "debt deflation" by economist Professor Michael Hudson. This is in the sense that the real economy is deflated by the weight of the debt service.

Bank Strategy

It is the role of the banking industry to create credit and lend it out at interest and make a profit. In a bank utopia, every creditworthy citizen would be "loaned up" and paying interest. The loan book is the bank's asset and provides the bank income from which to pay shareholder dividends. The aim is to make this loan book as large as possible with as little risk as possible. One could simplify the model as follows:

Loan as much money out to creditworthy borrowers as possible. Seek to create a rising rate environment to maximize profit on the established loan book for as long as possible. Protect the loan book.

A three-stage process where the economy is first enclosed with loans and then squeezed to extract as much income as possible.

One can assess how successful a bank is by looking at how large its loan book is and how much of the economy's income it has secured as an income stream on that loan book.

Stage 1: Grow the Loan Book

In the case of Britain, the banking sector has been very successful as the charts above show. The debt once reached 190% of GDP, and this shows what is possible. Given the stock of debt is still expanding by a healthy 3%+ of GDP per annum 190% could be reached again.

Mission accomplished, it is over 165% of GDP and growing at a good clip.

For this reason, it is likely as part of the grand strategy that interest rates will be kept lower for longer until the growth rate declines to zero, like in the U.S.A. At this point, the banks know that the economy is full and it is time to move onto stage 2.

Stage 2: Maximize Returns on the Loan Book

For Britain, one can model the impact of this private debt on the economy over a range of interest rate levels, and this is shown in the table below. The standard home loan in Britain is a variable rate at one to three percent. Rates are not fixed for 30 years like they are in America. The longest fixed rate loan one might get is for five years, and these are not common. Central bank rate rises will therefore automatically be passed on to customers via their variable rate loan after a relatively short time.

(Source: Author calculation based on Trading Economics dot com GDP data and Prof. Steve Keen private debt data)

One can see at present that over 3% of GDP/aggregate demand goes to private commercial banks as debt service cost and not on real goods and services in the real economy.

One can also conclude that this interest payment from loans underpins the strong dividend income one can receive from British banks. The largest bank, the HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC), shown in the chart below, yields a dividend of better than 3.8% and shows five-year growth in the share price.

Britain has four large banks that monopolize the finance market. The other banks have similar dividend returns and stable share prices and growth trend as HSBC.

Bank Name Code Dividend Yield Market Capitalization Barclays PLC (BCS) 2% $45B Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) 3.75% $68B Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) 0% $47B

Lloyds and RBS needed rescuing by the government in the GFC. Lloyds has a dividend again now but RBS still has not and is not allowed to issue dividends until the terms of the rescue are met.

Bank profits and dividends can be expected to rise with central bank (BOE, Bank of England) rate rises and exits from rescue packages, ten years should be long enough.

The central bank wants to raise rates, as all central banks do, to give them more room to move in the next recession, and could paradoxically be the cause of the next recession. Rates now are considered too low at only 0.5% and should be "normalized" to at least 2% to 3%. Such a scenario would see home loan variable rates increase to 3% to 5%. By this time banks will be earning about $174B of extra income per year. This is about twice the loan book earnings at present. This is based on the loan book remaining static with no extra effort on behalf of the banks to generate more loans. The dividend could potentially more than double given the cost base is the same, and yet the rising rates have brought in more income.

Britain is in a quandary. On the one hand, the financial establishment want to undue the Brexit decision, and on the other hand, they talk about:

Mark Carney said U.K. interest rates may need to rise at a steeper pace than previously thought to prevent the Brexit-weakened economy from overheating.

(Source: Bloomberg)



So we have a Brexit weakened economy that is in danger of overheating? Because it is Brexit weakened? Or because it is too strong despite or because of Brexit? You cannot have it both ways, either Brexit is damaging the economy and rates need to go lower, or it is improving the economy, and rates need to go higher to cool it. Under Mr. Carney, both scenarios result in the need to raise rates! The Brexit weakened economy is overheating so we need to raise rates. George Orwell came from Britain as well and has a fan in Mr. Carney.

America has started the rate rise and QE unwinding process. Other central banks around the world will follow this lead. Historically, Britain has always been six to twelve months behind the USA with its monetary policy and has already started its tightening process as one can see in the chart below.

From the table above, in the previous section, we can see that each one percent rate rise adds over $US43B to loan interest income when passed onto the consumer.

Stage 3: Protect the Loan Book

HSBC appears in the top ten list of the largest banks in the world by market capitalization as the chart below shows. The other three are not far behind.

This is extraordinary given that Britain has a population of 65 million people. It is like the California and Texas joined together yet we see no State banks in the lineup.

American banks feature in the list and they should as America is much larger than Britain regarding population and GDP firepower. Britain, like Australia, and Canada is punching above its weight in banking.

By assets under management (size of loan book), four of the British banks also feature in the top fifty banks in the world as the chart below from Wikipedia shows.

In the event of a crisis, the "too big to fail" card will be played and will work as it did in 2006-2009 where the national governments across the world guaranteed bank liquidity. What this means is that the banks are backstopped by the national government which is sovereign in its currency and therefore has unlimited British pounds.

In the event of a problem, QE will be activated. Bad loans and long-dated bonds will be bought from the private banks by the central bank in exchange for excess reserves. It happened last time, all around the world, and will happen again as well. Profits are privatized, and losses are socialized.

What does this mean for investors? It means that the bank and its accumulated loan book are safe. One can invest in the big British banks with some impunity.

Exchange Rates

No discussion of an overseas investment would be complete without a discussion about the exchange rate and its impact on investment returns.

The U.S. dollar has been weakening against the basket of foreign currencies against which it is measured as shown in the chart below.

This is a simple supply story. At present, there are a lot of U.S. dollars being created:

The U.S. current account deficit adds $450B per annum to the stock of U.S. dollar overseas, and the trend is to more rather than less. Increased federal government spending means more dollars come into existence at the rate of about $710B per annum with the promise of additional infrastructure spending still to come. Credit creation by U.S. banks puts a further $23B per annum of credit money into circulation. The President’s trade initiatives are often ‘weak dollar’ stories. Fed rate hikes fundamentally weaken the U.S. dollar via interest income channels. What this means is that the government pays more interest on its Treasuries and this additional income payment puts more dollars into circulation. The table below shows that with every 0.25% rate rise, an additional $51B is put into circulation.

U.S. trade policy is reducing non-resident desires to accumulate U.S. dollar financial assets. Sanctions tied to foreign policy is not popular with users of the world reserve currency who then seek alternatives.

America is leading this expansionary phase, and while it leads, the U.S. dollar will fall as more U.S. dollars come into circulation. This can be shown mathematically by the following formula:

$US = Government Spending [G] + Private Credit Creation [P] + Net Exports [X]

US$ = G + P + X

When we take our numbers and plug them into our formula, we get the following result

Year Government Spending ($B) Credit Creation($B) Exports($B) G + P + X = new $B 2016 585 100 484 1180 2017 666 23 450* 1139 2018 710# 20# 500# 1230

(Source: Trading Economics dot com and author calculations based on same)

*Estimate as the final number is not in yet.

#Forecast based on present rates and plans.

This number would be seen in the M3 statistic if it were still collected. Every year over one trillion of new dollars enter the world and add to the stock of $US. This is over 6% of U.S. GDP.

As other countries follow the leader, this process reverses, and the U.S. dollar rises in value (becomes rarer). Similarly, the U.S.A will be the first to tighten monetary policy, thus restricting the supply of the U.S. dollar at a faster rate than other currencies, further reducing its supply relative to others. The result is that the U.S. dollar rises even though it will, paradoxically, be going into recession at that time. The haven aspect comes into play too.

Summary, Recommendation, and Conclusion

This article has shown:

The British banks have enclosed the economy with a loan book of over 165% of GDP, and it is still growing at about 3% of GDP. The next phase is harvesting interest income from this loan book asset; this can be expected once the lending rate has fallen to zero, as it has in the U.S.A. The ground is being prepared Brexit or not. The big British banks are too big to fail and are backed by a monetary currency sovereign with the unlimited ability to issue British pounds, they have been rescued once and will be rescued again. Exchange rate movements will enhance the investment prospect and add to the total return over the next years into the tightening cycle and beyond.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.