Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) reported a strong conclusion to 2017 and gave robust guidance for 2018. Yet, the stock continues to trade at a noticeable discount to the broader market. While I think the company should have chosen share buybacks over successive dividend increases, in the end it's all pocket change. Simon is now a conviction buy.

Great Quarter

Simon reported great results all across the board:

FFO came in at the high end of guidance at $11.21 per share, reflecting 6.4% YOY growth.

Occupancy maintained at a robust 95.6%.

Base minimum rents were up 2.9% year over year.

Same-store net operating income was up 3.2%. Total net operating income was up 4.5%

Simon also gave guidance for 2018 FFO, estimating it to come between $11.90 and $12.02 per share, representing 6.6% growth at the midpoint (2017 Q4 Supplemental).

For a stock with the strongest combination of high-quality assets and a best-in-class balance sheet, these are stellar results.

Yet the stock is…lower?

Since reporting earnings at the end of January, Simon has seen its stock drop 3.4%.

Before the quarter and the 2018 drop, I already liked Simon dearly. It is now my highest conviction long in my portfolio.

You are buying very high-class properties

Simon owns a collection of mainly class A malls with very high tenant sales per square foot (recall that anything over $500 is considered high).

Malls and Premium Outlets

The Mills properties reported sales per square foot of $587 versus $565 in 2016, with base minimum rents coming in at $30.98 psf. Its Japan outlets reported sales per square foot of 105,138 yen versus 99,971 yen in 2016. Converted to dollars, that's $960 psf (wow!). Base minimum rents at those properties are nonetheless still extremely low at about $46 psf.

Pristine Balance Sheet

Simon is the only mall REIT with an A investment grade rating.

When management operates with a long history of credit responsibility, the market rewards them with extremely low cost to debt.



On the call Simon made it clear that it was uninterested in tarnishing its balance sheet, saying that it "expects to fund these redevelopments and expansions and densification projects with [its] internally generated cash flow after [its] ever increasing dividend" (2017 Fourth Quarter Conference Call).

The result? Combine one of the best balance sheets in the REIT industry with operators that have no interest in taking on additional leverage and you get a stock which has the flexibility to manage any economic downturn that comes their way.

Do we finally have proof that A malls are undervalued?

Recall that late last year, Westfield (OTCPK:WFGPY) agreed to be taken out by Unibail-Rodamco (OTCPK:UNRDY).

David Simon had the following to say about the Westfield takeover:

"The market was dying to have a mark on a portfolio. Okay? Dying. Well, my God we don't know what the value of regional malls is. Unibail as you know has agreed to acquire Westfield and they did it at a very healthy evaluation and yet the market yawned on it" (2017 Fourth Quarter Conference Call).

Basically before the Westfield takeover, many were saying that A malls were undervalued but they were not sure what is a fair price (I also discussed this previously). Now that Westfield has been bought out at a nosebleed valuation (~3.4% cap rate), investors have a general idea of how discounted Simon's stock is from its net asset value. But what will Simon do to narrow this discount?

Dividend increases, and let's fight over pocket change

In addition to the strong quarter, Simon raised the quarterly dividend from $1.85 to $1.95. This is the third straight quarter of dividend increases, with the past five quarters of dividends being $1.85, $1.80, $1.75, $1.75, and $1.65. Considering that the quarterly distribution for 2016 was $1.65, I would have expected management to keep the 2017 dividend at $1.75 quarterly to maintain its annual dividend growth. Was it really necessary to raise it three more times? Why not use the dividend increases instead for buybacks?

If the latest $0.10 dividend increase were instead used for stock buybacks, then it would have $35.8 million in extra firepower it could use to buy back 230,984 extra shares.

If we use instead the $0.20 cumulative dividend increase since its increase to $1.75, the company would even be able to reduce shares outstanding by 461,968 extra shares.

On paper, a 11.4% extra dividend increase does appear better than a 0.13% increase to FFO/share, even though a buyback would create more long-term value for shareholders assuming shares indeed are undervalued. However, I should emphasize that it really is the sentiment that matters. If the company told investors that "shares are undervalued and thus buybacks should be prioritized over dividends, at least in the near future," then Wall Street would likely react very positively to the news.

Wall Street already knows that Simon has the firepower to increase the dividend at 10% rates annually for the next 5-7 years. There is not really any real benefit to having the dividend increases front-ended in favor over a share buyback. The incremental value from stating that your shares are undervalued and should be bought back is much, much higher than increasing the common dividend three extra times.

I do doubt that many investors are looking at the dividend increases from $1.75 to $1.80 to $1.85 to $1.95 and thinking that they really needed such a huge dividend raise in 2017 as opposed to in late 2018 or 2019. However, I have no doubt that many are probably not really worrying about a 0.13% increase to FFO/share. Furthermore, raising the dividend several quarters in a row is also telling Wall Street "our financials are so good that we can keep raising our divvy!" Fair enough, let's move on.

Why raising the dividend may boost the stock

At current prices, Simon yields about 5%, whereas if it had kept the dividend at $1.75 quarterly, then the yield would instead be 4.5%. Is management hoping that this recent push to "high yield" territory via the dividend increase would in turn drive the share price higher since Simon is not a typical high yield stock? I think that this is indeed the goal it was aiming for. Whether or not this would prove to be better than accelerated share buybacks is now impossible to know - but as a shareholder very much long Simon, I do hope that it yields dividends (pun intended).

Where is the free cash flow going?

Simon significantly slowed down its share buybacks in the fourth quarter, but to be honest it was not being that aggressive with it the previous quarters either. The company instead mainly used the free cash flow to fund redevelopment projects. In general, these redevelopment projects involve three critical components (often done prior to beginning a project):

(1) Buy back the anchor box for example from Sears (SHLD) or J.C. Penney (JCP).

(2) Break the anchor box apart into smaller releasable units.

(3) Find tenants to fill in these new available units.

Simon's average expected rate of return on these projects is about 9% (calculated as project cost divided into growth in rental income).

In my article on Washington Prime (WPG), I questioned whether redevelopments were the best of use of capital in place of buying back stock with a 16% dividend yield and 26% FFO yield. In the case of Simon, however, choosing redevelopments over buying back shares is a no-brainer.

First, the 9% yield is much more appealing than the 5% dividend yield or 7.5% FFO yield especially when considering the side benefits of better anchor tenants. More appealing tenants means more reasons to visit the malls. At 9% projected yields, all new redevelopment projects will be readily welcomed by Wall Street - it's free money.

Second, in the case of Washington Prime, I am concerned that it is throwing good money after bad. I wrote:

"Assuming B properties will do well moving forward, they should be choosing a 26% yield over a 9% yield. Assuming B properties will do poorly moving forward, they should at the very least not be throwing more money at them through redevelopments."

Simon's properties on the other hand are much higher quality - spending on redevelopments is helping its best properties get even better. These redevelopments are really "low hanging fruit" for these A malls.

Valuation

In 2017, Simon reported $31.5 billion in total debt and net operating income of $5.33 billion. Including its LP units, the company had 358 million shares outstanding, implying that shares trade at a cap rate of 6.1%. If they were bought out at the same 3.4% cap rate as Westfield, it would trade at $350. Obviously this would not happen, but it does put things in perspective.

Simon trades at a 13.8 FFO multiple and 5.03% dividend yield. Using 2018's guidance, it trades at an FFO multiple of 13. Compare this with the S&P 500's P/E ratio of 25.27 and the discount is clear.

I am projecting near-term FFO growth of 7-10% and long-term growth of 5% (that also means the dividend will keep growing too). Where else can you find such a reliable growth profile at a 5% dividend yield?

One thing that does concern me

When looking at the financial results, I am surprised by the lack of dispositions. I may be the biggest Simon bull around, but I have no delusions to believe that it has underperforming properties. Why isn't it able to sell these properties off? I hope to see more dispositions this year.

What else am I missing?

At this point I am confused. Is there something that I am missing? I view Simon's decline from 2016 highs to be due to fear - fear that Amazon (AMZN) and e-commerce will kill all malls, or at least put financial strain on their tenants. I do agree that lower-tier malls will suffer greatly long term, but I disagree that high-tier malls will suffer - consumers will not know what brands to choose online without seeing it in store first. Further, unless technology manages to find a way to make going out on a date complete virtual without any of the exercise, I believe foot traffic will continue to be high at class A malls. If anyone has any idea of the bear thesis for Simon, please do comment below.

Conclusion

I am upgrading Simon to conviction buy. It is the largest position in my portfolio. When the market sells off your favorite stocks, buying is the easy part. The hard part is what comes next: waiting.

