Not so very long ago, it seemed that outstanding technical ability was vital only to a few highly scientifically oriented industries such as electronics, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and chemical manufacturing. As these have grown, their ever-widening technologies have so penetrated virtually all lines of manufacturing and nearly all the service industries that today to have outstanding research and technical talent is nearly as important as it is for what was once considered the exotic scientific industry (that maintained large research staffs). - The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher)

Back on Aug. 28, 2017, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), a company at the forefront of the innovation and commercialization of therapeutics servicing various niches, acquired Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) for $11.9B to take ownership of the powerful chimeric antigen receptor/T-cells receptor (“CAR-T”) platform. While the buyout can be pricey, there's substantial unlocked value in the aforesaid deal (as there are numerous anti-cancer molecules that have favorable changes of posting robust clinical outcomes and to gain regulatory approval in the foreseeable future). Following the acquisition, the FDA approved lead molecule, axicabtagene ciloleucel (Yescarta), for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Interestingly, the breakthrough has a significance of similar magnitude (to the introduction of chemotherapy more than half a century prior). Better yet, it's Gilead's management that's fortunate because they are capable of pushing for further growth by potentially acquiring what's probably the next stellar medical breakthrough (gene editing).

Figure 1: Notable bioscience stock chart. (Source: Google Finance).

In the SA article by News Editor Douglas House, the esteemed author noted,

Responding to a question about the company's activities in solid tumor cell therapy, Bischofberger said, ‘I don't think we have everything that we need… One thing missing is gene editing, but we're talking to companies and we will do more collaborative deals in that space.’ CEO John Milligan added that gene editing plays into the company's CAR-T plans.

The aforementioned statement suggested that there's a favorable chance that Gilead is sizing up the following leading gene editing innovators for acquisition: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:CRSP), Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT), Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA), and Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV). So how do we forecast which company will get bought by Gilead? In our merger and acquisition (“M&A”) analysis, we follow certain criteria. One, there has to be a synergy to the pipeline. Two, the acquirer usually seeks for aggressive growth (to fill the declining sales of a flagship product). Three, the acquisition prospect tends to have at least one approved molecule with significant market potential. Four, the offering price tends to be at least 50% higher than the market value of the stock. While not all requirements are needed for an acquisition, there is a higher chance of a buyout to occur if all criteria are present.

Accordingly, we elucidated the ramifications of Gilead’s recent earnings report and how the company is likely to execute further M&As. Facing the declining sales for its flagship Hepatitis C products (Sovaldi/Harvoni) over the past few years, the firm has been pushing for various growth strategies. One is via the in-house growth from the pipeline development to service the HIV/HBV, as well as the lucrative nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”) markets. The other approach is by M&A of promising molecules to add further depth and synergy to the pipeline.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci).

As follows, CRISPR has the best chances of getting acquired due to several key advantages: The fact that Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) - a leading innovator in this space - partnered with the company spoke volume about its quality. Moreover, its lead molecule (CTX-001) is the most advanced gene editing therapeutic in the market. Furthermore, our data analysis showed an overwhelming favorable chance of CTX-001 to post stellar data for at least beta thalassemia. Additionally, the pipeline is quite robust.

Final Remarks

We’ll come back to Philip Fisher’s teaching to conclude this report. Fisher emphasized the importance of the research and technical team of a growth company. In light of CRISPR, we noticed that the Head of Research and Development (Tony Ho, M.D.) has an illustrious track record of performance. And it is not far from the truth that the leadership of Dr. Ho - the Johns Hopkins graduate and former executive at AstraZeneca - will power this next wave of medical innovation, gene editing. Notably, this element of superb management lends further credence to the thesis that CRISPR has a good chance of getting acquired by Gilead. We wish to point out that we went into much greater detail for this thesis and compared the various acquisition candidates for 2018 (in the Integrated BioSci M&A report). Last but not least, the forecasting of M&A is a low-yield endeavor. What will exactly happen remains to be seen: The future is to be told.