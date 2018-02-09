Volatility Is Back, Now What?

For the first time since early 2016, investors are coming dangerously close to seeing double digit losses in the global equity markets. Coming off of a year in which the stock market recorded the lowest levels of volatility in history, while major global exchanges posted returns from 20-30%, after nine consecutive years of a positive rate of return on the S&P 500, and going on two years since we last saw a correction of greater than 10% - realistically, we've been overdue. That's not to say that anyone necessarily could have possibly known when it was coming, just that none of us should be shocked that it's here.

The problem is that it seems like it has been so long since we've experienced something like this, and for many that created unrealistic expectations. Investors have a bias towards believing that what has happened in recent years is likely to continue, for better or worse. We also have a hard time stomaching losses, particularly when we haven't had to do so in recent years.

The most important thing to do when pull-backs like this happen is to remain calm and do your best to put it into perspective. We've seen this before and we will most certainly see it again. The worst thing one can do is to panic, potentially selling out of positions and locking in losses, and then proceed to miss the ensuing rally. Recently, growing fears over potential inflation, how quickly the Fed will continue to raise rates, and the collapse of an inverse leveraged volatility Exchange Traded Note (that arguably should have never been made available to individual investors) has investors on edge. To a degree, I'm sure some of these headlines deserve our attention, but if history serves as any indication, the markets have a propensity to blow these things well out of proportion.

In the context of this article I'm going to revisit each of the six double-digit declines we've seen in the domestic equity markets since 2009, what caused them, and what happened after. Rather than simply focus on solely one index, such as the S&P 500, I believe it is far more meaningful to take a look at what was happening in the global landscape as a whole, including how these declines have impacted various domestic market caps, sectors, major international markets, as well as various credit qualities in the global bond market. That may sound like a mouthful, but when you take a 30,000 view, it is far easier to see all of the pieces to the puzzle, and historically how they have fit together.

In order to begin to be able to put recent declines into perspective, we first need to know where we stand. On January 26th of this year we reached all-time highs in the global equity markets. Since that time, we have experienced what I can only refer to as universal, indiscriminate, heavy selling across all global equity markets, as well as in the global fixed income markets. This is an extremely important point to get across, because in the six prior double-digit declines we've experienced since 2009, this has only happened one other time - and that was during the final capitulation phase of the Great Recession, during January and February of 2009. During the vast majority of historical pull-backs, there are sub-sectors of the equity markets that have held up far better than others, and high-quality bonds have often generated a positive rate of return (offsetting equity losses in a traditional MPT based asset allocation).

Over the past two weeks, there truly has been no place to hide. In fact, since 1/26 all forty-six of the ETFs I track on a daily basis have generated a negative rate of return, including Gold and all maturities of U.S. Treasuries (both asset classes that have historically served as a flight to safety for investors during equity market declines).

When last we saw indiscriminate selling like this, the ensuing rally off of the March 9, 2009 lows was one of the most dramatic in history. After having already been down -37% in 2008, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (Ticker: SPY) began the year by losing another -24.5%, before ultimately rallying more than 67% off of the bottom by year-end. As incredulous as that may sound, consider that the iShares Emerging Markets ETF (Ticker: EEM) began 2009 down -15.5%, before rallying up over 100% over the remainder of the year!

Of course, the dramatic rally that took place in 2009 came only after the global equity markets had experienced the worst calendar year return in 2008 since the Great Depression. Therefore, our takeaway from looking back on this period is not about the dramatic magnitude of the rally, but rather it is interesting to note that this is the only other period over the past 10 years where literally there was no place to hide from the losses.

(I should note, in 2008 when the S&P 500 was down -37%, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF [Ticker: TLT] was up over 30%, but when the calendar year turned, even this flight to safety suffered severe declines.)

Coming in to 2010, investor confidence was still very much shaken from everything we'd been through during the Great Recession. Many were waiting for the proverbial shoe to drop, not fully buying into the fact that we were truly on the road to recovery. On April 23, 2010 we reached our year-to-date highs in the equity markets, from there confidence slowly began to wane. Then on May 6, we experienced the "Flash Crash". During little more than a 30-minute period of trading in the afternoon, the Dow Jones Industrial Average inexplicably dropped more than -9%. Understandably, the event spooked investors. From 4/23 through 7/2 SPY declined more than -15%, then from 7/3 until 12/31 it rallied more than 24%, recouping all losses. During that two-month decline, there was not a single global equity market, nor market sector to post a positive rate of return. However, all maturities of U.S. Treasuries were up, led by a more than 12% advance made by TLT.

2011 is remembered as a difficult year in the global equity markets. The only major index to generate a positive rate of return was the S&P 500, up 2.1%. Starting in late April, equities began to gradually decline. On Friday, August 5th, shortly after the stock market closed for the weekend, the S&P rating agency came out with the news that they were lowering their credit rating on long-term U.S. Treasuries from AAA to AA. This sent the markets into a tailspin. All told, from 4/29 to 10/3 SPY was down more than -18%, and the international markets were down even worse. From a sector perspective, only the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Ticker: XLU) generated a positive rate of return, up 1.28% for the period. Once again, while equity markets were faced with significant losses, all maturities of U.S. Treasuries gained ground, with TLT up nearly 35%! By year-end the equity markets had not quite yet recouped all of their losses, but many of the domestic sub-sectors were not that far off.

2012 produced double-digit gains for the global equity markets, but not without having to overcome a mid-year double digit decline in international equities (and high single digit decline in the domestic markets). In early April, the Fed announced that they were going to hold off on any further quantitative easing measures unless the economy showed further signs of weakness. At the time, many investors had been counting on further measures as a catalyst for future gains in the stock market. Over the next two months, SPY dropped nearly -9%, while the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (Ticker: EFA) lost nearly -15%. During this period high-quality bonds continued to post gains, and TLT was up more than 15%. As fears subsided, global equities posted strong gains for the remainder of the year, easily making up for prior losses.

From the middle of 2012, up until mid-year 2015, we were able to avoid double-digit losses in equities in the U.S. Then China went out and did the unthinkable, devaluing the Yuan. At the same time, fears began to increase regarding how the insolvency of Greece would effect the world economy. By year-end only large-cap U.S. equities posted gains, while smaller domestic capitalizations and international equities faced losses. From 7/20 to 8/25 SPY lost nearly -12%, though by the end of the year had already managed to rally more than 10% off of the August lows. The international equity markets were not so lucky. During the pull-back, U.S. Treasuries remained positive.

Little more than two years ago, the S&P 500 got off to its worst start to a calendar year in history. We began the year with growing concerns over the domestic economy and worries about how bloated Chinese debt could potentially topple the global markets. From 1/1/2016 to 2/11/2016 SPY lost more than 10%. At the same time EFA lost nearly 13%. Not surprisingly, while equities struggled during this period, U.S. Treasuries were up, led by a more than 10% gain in TLT. Once the bottom was put in, global equities rallied to new highs for the remainder of the year, while Treasuries declined.

Hopefully, after reviewing each of the prior periods over the past decade in which the global equity markets have suffered double digit declines, you are able to gain a much deeper understanding as to the nature of these declines and put them into greater perspective. Just as seemingly foreboding headline news today has pushed equities further into the red, the same has held true in the past. Over the years the story that leads to the sell-off certainly changes, but the common thread is that at a certain point it becomes overdone, and the ensuing rally has more than made up for the otherwise temporary losses. There is no reason to believe this decline will be any different. After all, beyond what has transpired over the past decade, we have more than 100+ years of capital market history to support these points. Further yet, we should be reminded that despite our recent losses, "fundamentally, nothing has changed".

