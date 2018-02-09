The Weak U.S. Dollar Explained: It Is A Supply Story

Big government and trade deficits and a little bit of private credit creation add up to a 6%+ of GDP supply of additional dollars each year.

This is a cyclical factor and will reverse in time when other currencies are created at a faster rate than that of the U.S. dollar, or if the U.S. dollar supply is restricted.

A commodity in increasing supply is less rare and its price falls.

Dollar creation from government spending, net export results and private credit generation add to the supply of U.S. dollars - the "double deficit" scenario.

The purpose of this article is to show that the weakening US$ has a simple demand and supply solution and explanation and what one can expect as time unfolds.

The U.S. dollar has been weakening against the basket of foreign currencies against which it is measured as shown in the chart below.

This is a simple supply story. At present, there are a lot of U.S. dollars being created:

1. The U.S. current account deficit adds $450B per annum to the stock of U.S. dollar overseas, and the trend is to more rather than less, as the chart below shows.

2. Increased federal government spending means more dollars come into existence at the rate of about $710B per annum with the promise of additional infrastructure spending still to come. The chart below shows the deficit expenditure.

3. Credit creation by U.S. banks puts a further $23B per annum of credit money into circulation. The chart below shows credit creation.

4. The president’s trade initiatives are often ‘weak dollar’ stories. This has only a sentiment effect and no quantitative effect.

5. Fed rate hikes fundamentally weaken the U.S. dollar via interest income channels. What this means is that the government pays more interest on its Treasuries and this additional income payment puts more dollars into circulation. The table below shows that with every 0.25% rate rise, an additional $51B is put into circulation.

The chart below shows the course of Fed rate increases, and we can read and hear almost daily how keen they are to increase rates even though credit creation rates are falling from prior highs.

6. U.S. trade policy is reducing non-resident desires to accumulate U.S. dollar financial assets. Sanctions tied to foreign policy is not popular with users of the world reserve currency who then seek alternatives.

World Monetary Policy Leader

America is leading this expansionary phase. This is demonstrated by the following set of charts showing rates set by key world banks across the globe that have an impact on the dollar.

America was the first to lower its rate in the GFC and is now the first nation to begin raising it again. America first!

While it leads, the U.S. dollar will fall as more U.S. dollars come into circulation. While America spends, imports and raises rates the other countries are running austerity programmes that suck dollars out of the economy, and in the case of Europe, Japan, and China exporting goods and importing $US.

This can be shown mathematically by the following formula:

$US Creation = Government Spending [G] + Private Credit Creation [P] + Net Exports [X]

US$ = G + P + X

When we take our numbers and plug them into our formula, we get the following result:

Year Government Spending ($B) Credit Creation($B) Exports($B) G + P + X = new $B 2016 585 100 484 1180 2017 666 23 450* 1139 2018 710# 20# 500# 1230

*Estimate as the final number is not in yet.

#Forecast based on present rates and plans.

This number would be seen in the M3 statistic if it were still collected. Every year over one trillion new dollars enter the world and add to the stock of $US. This is over 6% of GDP.

As other countries follow the leader, this process reverses, and the U.S. dollar rises in value (becomes rarer). Similarly, the U.S. will be the first to tighten monetary policy, thus restricting the supply of the U.S. dollar at a faster rate than other currencies, further reducing its supply relative to others. The result is that the U.S. dollar rises even though it will, paradoxically, be going into recession at that time. The haven aspect comes into play too.

How does this unfold going forward?

I am a keen reader of Elroy's Elliot Wave Weekly, as you should be; I recommend it. In this week's edition is an excellent fractal that shows how the same "double deficit" scenario developed in the late 1990s up to the dot-com boom/bust. The chart from Andrew's article is reproduced below.

The similarity and fundamental background are uncanny.

What we can expect is that the dollar will rise from the 88-cent mark and peak out at about $1 to the basket in about 2019, and then reverse trend again.

From a fundamental viewpoint, the driver of the rise in the dollar into the end of the decade will be a reduction in its supply. One can well imagine:

1. The U.S. government will again try to run Clinton-style surplus budgets that remove dollars from the economy.

2. As the dollar rises, it buys more imports, so we are not exporting as many dollars. This together causes the "double deficit" to reverse, the dollar keeps rising until the government runs deficit budgets again and puts more dollars into the economy and thus again lifting the supply.

3. Credit creation from commercial banks will dry up later in the decade as we enter the recession caused by the government surplus budgets taking dollars out of the economy.

