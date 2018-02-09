Apple Results Confirm Importance Of Asia
About: Apple Inc. (AAPL)
by: Nick Cox
Summary
Asia continuing to increase in importance for Apple.
Reports of lukewarm response to iPhone X in China proved to be false.
Whole Apple product range showing strength in Asia.
Asian macro economic factors suggest the continent will become increasingly vital for Apple.
Of all the comments about Q1 2018 results for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) many analysts have not emphasized how strongly Apple is performing in Asia. My article in December predicted Apple's results would show stronger