Endra Life Sciences: A Market Opportunity Coming Into Focus
by: Dan Stringer
Summary
Shares off almost 30% from Endra's IPO price from May 2017.
The company has been putting in place the infrastructure and development plan to commercialize its TAEUS ultrasound product, including a strategic partnership with GE Healthcare.
With a current enterprise value of less than $8m, there is significant upside for shareholders should the company make any inroads into its multi-billion dollar market opportunity.
Endra Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) is a micro-cap medical device developer focused on developing hardware and software to increase the effectiveness of traditional ultrasound machines. Endra’s initial product, the Nexus 128, is