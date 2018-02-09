Long Ideas | Healthcare 

Endra Life Sciences: A Market Opportunity Coming Into Focus

About: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)
by: Dan Stringer
Summary

Shares off almost 30% from Endra's IPO price from May 2017.

The company has been putting in place the infrastructure and development plan to commercialize its TAEUS ultrasound product, including a strategic partnership with GE Healthcare.

With a current enterprise value of less than $8m, there is significant upside for shareholders should the company make any inroads into its multi-billion dollar market opportunity.

Endra Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) is a micro-cap medical device developer focused on developing hardware and software to increase the effectiveness of traditional ultrasound machines. Endra’s initial product, the Nexus 128, is