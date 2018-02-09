Pollard Banknote: Invest In The Lottery

Summary

Pollard Banknote is an instant ticket and licensed lottery games provider for over 60 lottery partners.

The company has had consistent revenue increases for five years and EBITDA increases for seven years, and has recently made critical acquisitions.

I argue that Pollard Banknote's constant brand additions and acquisition mindset make it a good growth investment.

Lottery sales often increase during economic hardship, so those who are wary of February's market correction and increased volatility might be interested in buying.