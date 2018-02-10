Allergan: Be Brave And Buy This Underappreciated Stock
About: Allergan plc (AGN)
by: HealthBlogger
Summary
Allergan reported better-than-expected Q4 2017 results.
The corporate signals related to the key growth drivers (Botox, Fillers, Restasis) have been really solid.
DCF analysis shows that Allergan is undervalued by around 36% (Perpetuity Growth Method) and 31% (EBITDA Multiple Method).
Thus, with the stock trading below 11x on NTM P/E and offering an underappreciated pipeline, I think that the current valuation of Allergan doesn’t make any sense.
On February 6, 2018, Allergan (NYSE:AGN) reported strong Q4 2017 results, thanks to a solid performance of the key aesthetics growth drivers and an excellent Opex management.
With the stock trading below