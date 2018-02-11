Silver: Come To Papa

The price level near $15.63 was the lows for December 2016 and 2017, and I consider that a good opportunity to add silver exposure.

I am very pleased to have another opportunity to buy silver at these levels, having missed the opportunity in December.

A Missed Opportunity Revisited

In early December, when spot silver prices were flirting with the December 2016 lows near the $15.60's, I considered going long but didn’t. At the time, I was anticipating a deeper correction in both gold and silver, and was hoping to accumulate a little lower. I even published an article suggesting that the December bottom in silver might be in - two days before silver indeed bottomed.

Then, I watched silver rally while waiting for a pullback. I believe that a buying opportunity has arisen once again for silver and the iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV), and I intend to add silver exposure next week. If silver falls from current levels to near or below $16/oz, I would consider that to be a great time to buy for a long-term hold. With respect to the $16/oz level, my view is: “Come to papa!”

On a weekly chart, we see that silver rose from lows near $13.6/oz to over $21/oz in six short months. Since then, it has traded in a tightening range, bound by support and resistance levels. I consider the $16/oz and $15.5/oz levels to be good times to add to one’s long position in silver.

On the daily chart, I have drawn horizontal rays to show where silver has pivoted higher over the past several months. These pivot levels might continue to provide support. Below these levels, silver has support at $15.63, which was the low in both December 2016 and 2017.

Gold and Silver COT Summary

The most recent COT report was very favorable for silver. Managed money traders cut half of their long position, and the commercial banks cut 35% of their short position. I believe that the price action over the next three days made the positioning even more favorable for silver, and we might see that in next week’s COT report.

The commercial net short position in silver (graphed in the histograms in the chart below) is lower its 3-year average and declining. In fact, the silver commercial short position is near the same level as several significant recent bottoms.

Precious Metal OPEX Price Magnets

Each day, I calculate and publish what I call the OPEX price magnets for several different commodities. The “price magnet” is the price at which the futures market is optimized in relation to the options market. The graph below shows the futures settlement price versus the calculated OPEX Price Magnet. The point to take from this is there is no current financial pressure in the options market to influence the price of gold (and by extension, silver) either up or down.

Disclaimer: This article has been written for information purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. I never intend to give personal financial advice in any of my articles. All my articles and posts are subject to the disclaimer found here.

Commodity Conquest In my Marketplace Service, I publish a daily update on the OPEX price magnets for gold, crude oil and natural gas, along with other indicators and comments. In addition, I conduct buy-side coverage on nine energy and commodity companies. My verifiable record of completed public trades since June 2017 is shown below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am always net long precious metals, and I intend to add to my silver exposure in the week ahead.