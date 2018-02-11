Ten Peaks Coffee: Compelling Fundamentals And Valuation With An Attractive Dividend Yield

Summary

The specialty coffee market is growing rapidly in North America with the decaf category experiencing the highest growth rate in this segment.

Revenue declined slightly in F2016 due to high coffee futures price however sales and volumes have rebounded strongly since Q4 2016.

Stock price is down ~42% since December 31, 2015 however has rebounded ~25% since September 2017.

The company still trades at an attractive valuation of 7.3x EBITDA (well below historical multiple) and pays a 3.5% dividend yield.