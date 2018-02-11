EPR Properties: The Market Has It All Wrong

Summary

EPR has fallen 33% over the past 18 months, offering investors a buying opportunity.

The company operates as a major player in several niche markets and continues to deliver strong operating performance.

Following its decline, EPR trades at an attractive valuation of just 10.4x estimated AFFO for 2018.

EPR has a conservative balance sheet and maintains investment grade credit ratings.

It offers a monthly dividend yielding 7.7% and has consistently increased its payout on an annual basis.