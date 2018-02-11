Understand Kimco Realty Before Passing Judgment
by: Joshua Mou
Summary
Market sentiment is negative on KIM despite a resilient business.
Capital Expenditures is now focused on redevelopment.
Understanding the business will help determine if profits will continue to grow.
Introduction
Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is a Real Estate Investment Trust or “REIT” that focuses on owning and operating open-air shopping centers. It has been operating for over 50 years and has ownership