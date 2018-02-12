Deficits Don't Matter? Fake News! SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap Podcast 02.09.18

The SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap podcast combines a succinct summary of the week's precious metals news coupled with thoughtful analysis.

The stock market is tanking, interest rates are climbing, and Congress just authorized more spending. A lot of people say government deficits don't matter. In this episode of the SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap, host Mike Maharrey explains why this is fake news. He also talks about increased gold investment in Germany and the latest data on gold-backed funds.

