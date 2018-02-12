Bonds. Just Bonds: The Living Daylights

Everyone has hopped on the "Short Bonds" trade and we think a rally is close.

We wrote our main economic worry about 2018 just 6 weeks ago at the end of December. In our favourite article of the year titled "Bonds. Just Bonds." we made the argument for why bonds would sell off and why the equity markets would panic. Let's see where we are today.

EDV data by YCharts

Vanguard extended duration bond (EDV) has fallen 4X as much as the general stock market. More importantly, as yields broke out total chaos ruled the stock market.

The fear in the market reached breathtaking heights with the VIX spiking close to 50 and wiping out most of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term ETN (XIV).

Scared?

While panic alarms ring across everyone's minds, we believe this first wave of bonds sell-off may be coming to a close. Here is why.

As good as it gets

While shorting bonds has been a popular option, it may not work simply because a massive amount of optimism has already been priced into the expectations for the economy.

The last few months saw a progressive increase in "upside surprises." The U.S. Citi Economic Surprise Index now having likely peaked and a big sell-off having taken place in bonds, we see odds increasing for stabilization in bonds if not a rally.

Sentiment towards bonds is also horrible as evidenced by a January report showing money manager positioning.

This was an early January report and the sell-off has accelerated so badly since then, we think bond positioning is likely more than 2 standard deviations outside the norm. Also interestingly, when this survey came out 78% of managers expected interest rates to be higher a year later versus 4% expecting lower rates. Again, today those numbers were likely even more skewed. Some of the equity markets' pain started correcting this as $30 billion flowed out of equity funds and $4 billion flowed into bonds funds last week.

The Federal Reserve to the rescue?

A popular theory is that the growing pace of balance sheet unwinding by the Federal Reserve is causing this chaos. From Forbes, explaining why the stock market bubble is popping, the author blamed the chaos on Federal Reserve bond selling.

In March 2017 the Federal Reserve announced they would begin to reduce its balance sheet later in the year. On Sept. 20, they announced the unwinding would begin in October. The market easily absorbed a drain of $10 billion a month through year end. Now its $20 billion per month through March and the market feels this drain. In April, the destruction of money will increase to $30 billion per month through June, then $40 billion per month between July and September. Starting in October 2018, the monthly drawdown will rise to $50 billion per month through 2020.

While we think the market can absorb this pace of unwind, we think the new Chairman will definitely be cognizant of potential risks in increasing supply of an asset in the midst of a panic. Absolute prices are less important than the pace of change. We think the Federal Reserve will dial down the rhetoric in the upcoming speeches and focus on the relatively low CPI numbers.

The end of the bull does not mean the beginning of the bear

While many trend lines might have been broken, we would not expect interest rates to go much higher in the next few years. Looking at the end of the last two bull markets in bonds in the US shows why we think so.

Interest rates fell from 1871 and bottomed in 1901 at around 3.25%. A whole 18 years later they peaked at close to 5%. A 1.75% move over 18 years. The 1950's bear market in bonds came as a result of artificially suppressed interest rates during World War II. Even then where interest rates moved significantly higher ultimately, after bottoming at 2% in 1949, bond yields were at 4% in 1967. A 2% move over 18 years. So while the past may not exactly repeat, there is no evidence to believe bond yields are about to spike to ridiculous levels yet.

Conclusion

While we expect bond yields to be higher from this point, it will not be a straight line but slow zig-zag over years. The first salvo of 2018 is over and while more battles will be fought for sure, traders have had the living daylights scared out of them. It is time for a reprieve. We would still stay away from the extremely long end of the bond curve (read EDV) as that is where the supply is coming on in droves but the shorter term bonds like iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF), look ripe for rebound. We would also look at this ETF which is trading at a big discount to its NAV and seems positioned to outperform the market.

Finally, for those who believe that interest rates and the stock market cannot rise rapidly together, we leave you with this rate of change in SPY and 10-year Treasury yield from 2012-2014.

10 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.