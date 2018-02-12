Northern Vertex - The Next Producing Gold Mine In The USA

Summary

Northern Vertex is a solidly run company in a good mining district.

The Moss Mine has solid financial fundamentals on cost and recovery, but this is not a superstar mine based on current resource estimates.

Hidden value includes the additional resource potential in the land package and the likely upside swing in the silver price which this mine has plenty of.

This is a moderate risk play, comparatively speaking, over a 2-4 year time period with potential for excellent price upside as a bonus for the patient investor.