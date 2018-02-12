Eros: Investors Should Give It A Pass
by: Kelly Stewart
Summary
Research suggests that there is significant shareholder risk embedded in dual-share corporate structures.
Such risks may be unfolding for EROS.
As it states in a company filing, members of the Founders Group "may influence our material policies in a manner that could conflict with the interests of our shareholders."
Its superior class of management shares, incorporation in the Isle of Man, and significant numbers of related party transactions should give investors pause before investing in this company.
Eros International (EROS) is an Indian film production company. It's domiciled in the loosely regulated tax haven known as The Isle of Man. Other authors, like Hindenburg Investment Research, have written