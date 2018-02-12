Summary

In this volatile stock market, Southwest Airlines’ (LUV) experience in contending with all types of volatility make Southwest an interesting buy. The company has been profitable for 45 consecutive years.

Two trends in oil production favor lower prices and good availability for one of Southwest's (and all airlines') largest costs--jet fuel.

The company's deliberately-paced expansion into international markets is a logical extension of its successful domestic strategy.

Unlike its largest peers, Southwest Airlines has never had to file for bankruptcy in order to continue operating.