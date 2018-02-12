Intelligent Capital Allocation Policies Position CAI For Continued Growth

Summary

CAI is well positioned to take market share as the container leasing environment improves.

4Q 2017 earnings will be announced after the bell on Monday, February 12, 2017.

CAI issued ~$70 million of new equity at 1.4x tangible book value in the fourth quarter, deleveraging the business, and decreasing interest rate risk.

The share price has fallen 42% from its peak of $40.11. Investors can pick up shares at Friday’s closing price of $23.23, representing a 7.5% discount to tangible book value.

Valuing shares at 10x analysts' forward EPS results in a$31.58 price target, a 36% premium.