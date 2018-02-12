Perspective On The Week That Was

Not writing anything about last week is very tempting. One of the best pieces of advice one can give about a week like last week is to ignore it. When markets get crazy, the best thing to do is step back, take a deep breath, and remember “this too will pass.” Alternatively, one can watch it closely and be immensely entertained by the foolishness. If one remembers that trying to rationally respond to a crazy situation is a fool’s errand, it is fun to watch. Yet, as an observer, one has to feel bad for those who are being hurt by trying to act rationally in a foolish environment.

However, there's something to be learned from last week. If just stepping back is too hard, then the lesson isn't to buy or sell. The lesson is that the portfolio allocation does not accurately reflects one's risk tolerance. So, the question every investor should be asking is whether he or she can sleep well at night when the market is highly volatile? If the answer is yes, the investor isn't overly exposed to risk assets. If the answer is no, a thorough review of the portfolio allocation and investment strategy is appropriate.

The most important decision the investor will make is the investment strategy. The portfolio allocation will follow from a well-defined investment strategy. When considering alternative investment strategies, there are almost an infinite number of options to choose from. However, when selecting a strategy one should be realistic in assessing how he or she will respond if the robots turn into robotic bears.

In many respects, last week was much like the flash crash writ large. Low volatility has allowed the market to become very overpriced. The lack of volatility created a tendency to underestimate the volatility risk associated with financial assets like stocks. The image of bulls and bears struggling may be applicable to last week if both the bull and bear were robots. Why individuals would get into the middle of a conflict between robotic bulls and bears escapes me. Yet, there are many people who believe that high volatility represents a trading opportunity for the individual investor.

Given the hypothesis that last week involved a lot of dancing of robotic bulls and bears, it is worth considering how alternative strategies can work in an environment where robots may come to play at any time. For reasons that will be discussed later, The Hedged Economist uses a buy-and-hold approach with very long holding periods for any investment. Hedging is done at the portfolio level with the realization that there is no such thing as a perfect hedge. Volatility is accepted while steps are taken to manage it. The postings in January discussed a number of steps taken in anticipation of potential volatility to the downside. Not surprisingly, none of them really had much of an impact over a period as short as a week.

It would be easy to overestimate the importance of the hedging activities after a volatile week. However, as shown in the final posting in that January series, “Portfolio Design: Don't Let Perfect Get In The Way Of Pretty Good” (Portfolio Design: Don't Let Perfect Get In The Way Of Pretty Good), the primary investment is the core portfolio of dividend-growth stocks that are bought to be held for very long periods of time. That will include periods when they appear overvalued, fairly valued, and undervalued. Unless something changes in the core of the business of the companies represented by the stocks, there is no reason why such a policy of holding onto a good company’s stock will cripple a portfolio's performance.

To illustrate, during December there were two postings, “Let Hitters Swing For The Fence” (https://seekingalpha.com/article/4132072-let-hitters-swing-fence) and “4 Keepers” (4 Keepers), that discussed the logic of holding onto, in total, seven overvalued stocks. Most of the names will sound very familiar because Seeking Alpha has had more than one very good article highlighting their overvaluation. A quick search on the names will quickly uncover links to many of those articles. McDonald's (MCD), 3M (MMM), Boeing (BA), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Microsoft (MSFT), PPG (PPG), and Honeywell (HON) were the focus of the articles cited above. In each case, the conclusion was that there was no change in the underlying business of the companies that warranted selling the stock. That conclusion was reached despite the fact that all of them were vulnerable to corrections due to their high valuation.

The table below shows the value of the stocks at the time those articles were first begun and their closing price as of Friday, February 9, 2018. Granted, there were a lot of fluctuations in the prices between the date when the articles were started and Friday.

Started Writing As of the Cited Friday's Dollar Percent Postings Close Change Change Boeing 259 333 74 28.6% McDonald's 166 161 -5 -3.0% 3M 219 225 6 2.7% Johnson & Johnson 136 130 -6 -4.4% Microsoft 78 88 10 12.8% Honeywell 144 148 4 2.8% PPG 113 112 -1 -0.9%

Now, there are many ways to look at those results. One could say that on Friday the market for some of those stocks closed at a price that would allow one to buy the stock at October prices. Another way to look at them is to say that some of those stocks contributed nothing over the period from October to today except for their dividends. Both facts focus on exactly the same price phenomena. They just spin it differently.

Yet a third way to look at the data is that some of the stocks have become even more overvalued than they were back in October. A fourth way to look at it would be to take the total return which would include dividends, not just price change, and calculate return over the timeframe. Yet another approach is to look at the change in the dividend flow as estimated in October versus as of Friday. Many of the stocks listed raised their dividend during that window of time, and some of the dividend raises were quite significant. However, overall it's clear the portfolio was not hurt by a buy-and-hold approach despite the volatility of the last week.

However, the real distinction in how this table is viewed is between those who see it as an indication that there were numerous opportunities to trade the stocks over the last couple months. That perspective can be contrasted to those who look at it and see no need to trade it over that period of time. So, the key to defining one strategy is first to determine how anxious one is about trading. (I choose that word “anxious” carefully because it has two meanings. Some look forward to the opportunity, and others see it as an unnecessary hassle.

The posting cited above identified the seven stocks as each deserving a “hold.” At the prices for the stocks at the time the articles were being written, none of the stocks looked like an appropriate purchase. They were selected for discussion because they were overpriced. Thus, the only trading options were to sell cash covered puts at prices that seemed appropriate. Despite the volatility over the last week, none of those stocks reached a price at which it would seem reasonable to have wanted to have had the put assignment. They remained overpriced. They are not as much overpriced as they were before since many of them have revised up their earnings estimates, and their business prospects improved, but they're still not cheap enough to warrant a “buy” rating.

While those seven stocks represent a small portion of the total portfolio, they indicate the thought process that is appropriate given the recent volatility. For a buy-and-hold investor with the long-run perspective, last week was of little consequence. It didn't create advantageous purchase situations that immediately were apparent. Further, it created an environment in which making even what looked like an advantageous purchase could end up in being run over by a robotic bull or bear. The same is true of those who focus not on individual stocks but on indexes. Some traders may be able to successfully trade, but the overall evidence from reviewing individual investor accounts is that most investors actually lose money trying to time the market.

The volatility did create opportunities to trade options, but clearly that isn't an investment strategy; it's a trading strategy. The volatility has significantly increased the value of options being sold either as cash covered puts or covered calls. However, that increase in the price of options represents a higher probability that they will be assigned. Therefore, an option strategy is only appropriate if the investor is willing to change the portfolio composition. Consequently, consideration of options strategies refocuses the investor on whether his or her portfolio composition is appropriate. It also automatically introduces a timing element if for no reason other than all options involve a fixed amount of time.

One of the arguments for trying to time the market that may seem true after a volatile week goes something like this: While it is true, that missing out on the 10 best days would reduce one's gains, missing out on the 10 worst days was far more lucrative. The problem with this statement is that the choice of words is inaccurate and misleading. Missing out on the 10 worst days is not lucrative. One would make absolutely no money by missing the 10 worst days. This statement is equating avoiding the pain of loss with a gain. If down days are that frightening, the solution is not trading. The solution is staying out of the market.

However, the more important point is why in the world when we're talking about investing are we talking about individual days anyway. Relevant data isn't daily changes; it's changes over decades. Better to look at individual 10 or 20 year periods. Yet, that approach would be totally inappropriate given the type of volatility we had. It isn't inconceivable that the biggest point moves both up and down could have occurred in the same day.

The real issue is whether the investment environment has changed. Clearly, as interest rates rise, there will be an adjustment in price/earnings ratios. If one can earn more interest on a newly issued bond, and the price of existing bonds is falling, the price/earnings ratio on stocks will have to adjust. However, one week’s volatility doesn't represent a significant adjustment. If the adjustment appears to be lasting, the issue becomes whether the earnings can increase at a fast enough rate to keep up with the increasing interest rates. One week’s volatility provides very little evidence regarding that issue. What isn't in doubt is that the price of existing bonds will have to fall as new issues with higher interest rates hit the market. Stocks, however, may decrease in price, or earnings may rise fast enough for the adjustment in the price/earnings ratio to occur with only minor price adjustments.

It is quite likely that as that issue unfolds over the coming year, volatility will remain high relative to last year. The only implication for serious investors is that the volatility risk is now apparent. However, with a 10 or 20 year investment horizon, short-term volatility can be ingored.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, MSFT, BA, MCD, MMM, HON, PPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.