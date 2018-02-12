QCR Holdings - Unjustly Left Behind
by: Wall Street for Main Street
Summary
QCR Holdings is undervalued based on our discounted cash flow analysis in addition to trading at a substantial discount to peers.
Despite the overall market getting ahead of itself, QCR Holdings has been under-followed or at least underappreciated by investors.
This is a bank with conservative management, solid historical performance, and attractive opportunities for growth via consolidation in the regions it serves.
One bank we think still meets the criteria for conservative value investors is QCR Holdings (QCRH). This regional bank had positive earnings and free cash flow in each of the last 10 years.