Annaly Capital: Don't Fall For The 11.75% Dividend Yield
About: Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY)
by: Pandora Capital
Summary
Despite the recent weakness in share price, we suggest to hold off from buying NLY shares.
Very attractive dividend yield of 11.75%, but it is just covered by Core Earnings.
High sensitivity to interest rate increases, and to MBS spreads widening.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is the largest mortgage REIT with a market capitalization of c.$12B. The company is externally managed by Annaly Management Company LLC, with senior management retaining a significant exposure to