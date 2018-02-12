It has been rare for a high-quality REIT like Ventas (NYSE:VTR) to yield more than 6% in the last five years. Those buying opportunities did not last long.

We believe the fear of rising rates and inflation is overblown. Well-managed REITs in attractive sectors can still deliver strong returns in a higher rates and higher inflation environment.

VTR data by YCharts

The most likely explanation for the price weakness in Ventas is that there have been strong cash outflows from real estate ETFs.

According to Morningstar data, the biggest holder of Ventas shares is the massive Vanguard REIT Index. It is by a wide margin the largest holder with almost 7% of the shares.

Source: Morningstar.com

The ETF linked to the Vanguard REIT Index, VNQ, has had massive outflows in 2018. This forces Vanguard to sell Ventas shares indiscriminately.

Source: ETF.com

The ETF cash outflows are forcing VNQ and other real estate ETFs to sell Ventas despite its strong fundamentals and reasonable valuation. We would argue that ~13 times FFO for a superbly managed REIT is quite attractive. Particularly when put in the context of < 3% 10-Year treasury yields and with the stock market trading at a high-teens forward multiple.

VTR data by YCharts

Analyzing the correlation between the share price of Ventas and the 10-Year treasury rate, it becomes clear that the relation is not set in stone. It has tended to fluctuate between +0.75 and -0.75. More importantly, Ventas has proven it can deliver strong returns during periods of rising rates.

VTR data by YCharts

Last Friday, the company reported 4Q17 results which we consider to be good. The Office and Triple-net segments are performing really well, with seniors housing showing a more stagnant performance. Long term, we expect growth to improve as capital is redeployed to the more attractive segments. In the short term, property dispositions will create some headwinds with regards to FFO growth.

Even though the senior housing segment is delivering low NOI growth, it is still a resilient segment with some barriers to entry. A high-percentage of Ventas assets related to senior housing is located in coastal markets that have more attractive economics.

Source: Ventas REIT investor presentation

That said, we like the growth prospects of the medical office building segment a lot more. Ventas is partnering with leading institutions to create office space for innovative biotech and life-science businesses. These types of properties and partnerships are difficult to replicate on the scale that Ventas is doing and should provide healthy margins and growth for years to come.

Source: Ventas REIT investor presentation

We would argue that another important competitive advantage that Ventas has is its pristine reputation as one of the world's most admired companies. This reduces its cost of capital, helps attract the best talent, and makes forming profitable partnerships more easy.

Source: Ventas REIT investor presentation

For investors worried that the price drop could be due to financial stress, they only need to take a look at the most recently published credit statistics. The company is rated investment grade by all the major rating agencies. Secured debt as a percentage of enterprise value is at a multi-year low, cash flow from operations has been growing, and the fixed-charge coverage is 4.6x. The dividend should be safe too, given the 76% payout ratio. It has gone up in the last couple of years, but it is still at a level that makes the dividend safe. It does mean dividend growth will likely decelerate from the 8% historical average.

Source: Ventas REIT investor presentation

Ventas guided for a dip in FFO for 2018 in the range of -3% to -5%. While we naturally would prefer to see FFO growth, the decrease isn't necessarily bad news. The reason for this dip is that some rental income will be lost as some properties are sold to recycle the capital into more attractive opportunities, like the university-based life science business. The short-term pain should result in a bigger long-term gain.

Source: Ventas REIT investor presentation

We strongly believe this is a buying opportunity for long-term investors. The price decline seems to have been caused mostly by ETFs selling without regards to the fundamentals of the company. It is rare that the market throws such a soft pitch. When it does, one would be wise to take advantage and hit an investment home run.