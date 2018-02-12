As Tesla Breaks Faith With Its Believers, It's Time To Go Short

Summary

I think Tesla just made the biggest strategic mistake of its existence.

Tesla, a faith-based investment, broke faith with its believers.

What does it mean? It means I’m finally ready to stop wagging my finger at you about shorting Tesla.

Before you go short, though, make sure you’re on board with my thesis. I've summarized it here.

And, by all means, please review my cautions. Assume your cash will end just as all Tesla's cash ends: With a rapid burn.