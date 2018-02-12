General Electric: Good Buy Or Goodbye?

Summary

General Electric's unprecedented stock decline resulted from a litany of negative developments ranging from earnings misses, worrisome downsizing, a dividend cut, and the manifestation of years of unsavory accounting practices, questionable leadership, and unnecessary complexity.

General Electric has demonstrated initiatives to rectify business deficiencies by changing corporate culture, improving margins/cash flow, and further reducing the complexity of GE through divestitures.

If you are considering General Electric as a potential investment opportunity be prepared to hold onto the stock for a number of years as a turnaround in the immediate short and long term is very unlikely. Wait until the stock price slides further to obtain a better margin of safety and maximize ROI.